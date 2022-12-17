McKenna: Broadhead Will Have Big Role to Play From Start

Friday, 24th Feb 2023 10:59 Boss Kieran McKenna says forward Nathan Broadhead will have a big role to play from the start of games as Town move into the business end of the season. The Blues have been careful to manage Broadhead's fitness since signing him from Everton for £1.5 million in January, the 24-year-old Welshman having made four starts and four sub appearances so far, scoring two goals, one in each of the last two home matches. “He was always in our minds to be a regular starter,” McKenna said. “We didn’t bring him in to be anything other than that. “As I said before, he has arrived in the middle of a season coming off the back of a hamstring injury that he had going into the World Cup winter break. “We knew we had to manage him for the first few weeks to make sure we have him for the run-in and in good condition for the real business end of the season. “We’ve done that over the last few weeks. We think he is a really good player and we see him as having a big role to play in terms of starting games and hopefully he will make a big impact for us.”

Photo: Matchday Images



bluesteal74 added 11:13 - Feb 24

Needs to start every game possible really good player and I think there's still more to come from him, he played a key part in getting Sunderland promoted let's hope history repeats itself. COYB⁠-⁠) 0

Karlosfandangal added 11:39 - Feb 24

Excellent sighing ,the 3 games I have watched he has played well and seems to be getting better all the time.

Cant make my mind up on Hurst at the minute not sure if he is one to buy at the end of the season, however Town were trying to sign him in the summer so they must see something in him.



I am not saying he’s a bad player just not sure if he better than what we have at the minute.

Early days for him so I hope I am eating my words at the end of the season.



Fo me at the minute I would prefer Ladapo as the striker 0

itfcskayman added 12:07 - Feb 24

Aluko and Harness show glimpses but we really need Chaplin and Broadhead on the pitch as much as possible to stand a chance of getting near the top 2. Tough ask but possible. 1

Bazza8564 added 12:20 - Feb 24

Chaplin and Broadhead for me too, in fact my only change from last weeks starting XI would be Massimo for Cam. We've had a week between games so we shoulnt need too much rotation tomorrow 0

