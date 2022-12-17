McKenna: Broadhead Will Have Big Role to Play From Start
Friday, 24th Feb 2023 10:59
Boss Kieran McKenna says forward Nathan Broadhead will have a big role to play from the start of games as Town move into the business end of the season.
The Blues have been careful to manage Broadhead's fitness since signing him from Everton for £1.5 million in January, the 24-year-old Welshman having made four starts and four sub appearances so far, scoring two goals, one in each of the last two home matches.
“He was always in our minds to be a regular starter,” McKenna said. “We didn’t bring him in to be anything other than that.
“As I said before, he has arrived in the middle of a season coming off the back of a hamstring injury that he had going into the World Cup winter break.
“We knew we had to manage him for the first few weeks to make sure we have him for the run-in and in good condition for the real business end of the season.
“We’ve done that over the last few weeks. We think he is a really good player and we see him as having a big role to play in terms of starting games and hopefully he will make a big impact for us.”
