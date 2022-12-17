Wednesday's Johnson Banned For Three Matches
Friday, 24th Feb 2023 16:04
Sheffield Wednesday wing-back Marvin Johnson has been suspended for three matches for the elbowing incident during the first half of the Blues’ 2-2 draw with the Owls earlier this month.
The FA charged the 32-year-old with improper and/or violent conduct in relation a week ago, a charge the former Middlesbrough man contested.
However, after a hearing, an independent FA regulatory commission imposed the three-match ban.
The 16th-minute incident in which Johnson elbowed Wes Burns was spotted by the linesman who called over referee Geoff Eltringham, who gave the Blues a penalty, which Owls keeper Cameron Dawson saved from Conor Chaplin.
However, the officials were unable to identify which specific Wednesday player threw the elbow and as a result couldn’t show the red card the offence deserved.
As TWTD reported after the match, retrospective action always seemed likely with video evidence clearly showing that Johnson was the player involved.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Lack of Desire and Passion and Midfield Issues Continue. by Davlan
I haven’t written a blog for a while. To be honest, I thought some kind of downfall was coming.
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Can Town Strike It Rich? by Pessimistic
The recent acquisition of two more strikers suggests that the club will not make the same mistake twice.
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]