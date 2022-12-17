Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Wednesday's Johnson Banned For Three Matches
Friday, 24th Feb 2023 16:04

Sheffield Wednesday wing-back Marvin Johnson has been suspended for three matches for the elbowing incident during the first half of the Blues’ 2-2 draw with the Owls earlier this month.

The FA charged the 32-year-old with improper and/or violent conduct in relation a week ago, a charge the former Middlesbrough man contested.

However, after a hearing, an independent FA regulatory commission imposed the three-match ban.

The 16th-minute incident in which Johnson elbowed Wes Burns was spotted by the linesman who called over referee Geoff Eltringham, who gave the Blues a penalty, which Owls keeper Cameron Dawson saved from Conor Chaplin.

However, the officials were unable to identify which specific Wednesday player threw the elbow and as a result couldn’t show the red card the offence deserved.

As TWTD reported after the match, retrospective action always seemed likely with video evidence clearly showing that Johnson was the player involved.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Rozeeboy74 added 16:19 - Feb 24
Doesn't benefit us though. Should have been playing 10 men.

If the 4 officials couldn't identify who did it, its a poor show. There needs to be a rule for this. Perhaps the opposing manager gets to choose who has to fall on their sword :-)
1

Suffolkboy added 16:35 - Feb 24
R/boy ,what an interesting suggestion ! It does seem anachronistic that nobody was identified - did anyone think to ask the player fouled ? ,or is that totally infradig ?
Football and rules application are never ever going to be completely fair ,however, and of course controversy is part of the reason for our challenging interest season long.
COYB
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 292 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2023