Wednesday's Johnson Banned For Three Matches

Friday, 24th Feb 2023 16:04

Sheffield Wednesday wing-back Marvin Johnson has been suspended for three matches for the elbowing incident during the first half of the Blues’ 2-2 draw with the Owls earlier this month.

The FA charged the 32-year-old with improper and/or violent conduct in relation a week ago, a charge the former Middlesbrough man contested.

However, after a hearing, an independent FA regulatory commission imposed the three-match ban.

The 16th-minute incident in which Johnson elbowed Wes Burns was spotted by the linesman who called over referee Geoff Eltringham, who gave the Blues a penalty, which Owls keeper Cameron Dawson saved from Conor Chaplin.

However, the officials were unable to identify which specific Wednesday player threw the elbow and as a result couldn’t show the red card the offence deserved.

As TWTD reported after the match, retrospective action always seemed likely with video evidence clearly showing that Johnson was the player involved.





Photo: Matchday Images

Rozeeboy74 added 16:19 - Feb 24

Doesn't benefit us though. Should have been playing 10 men.



If the 4 officials couldn't identify who did it, its a poor show. There needs to be a rule for this. Perhaps the opposing manager gets to choose who has to fall on their sword :-) 1