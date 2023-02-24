Peddelty on Life's a Pitch

Former Blues defender John Peddelty will be joining the regulars on Saturday's Life’s a Pitch, which is live on BBC Radio Suffolk (12-2pm).

Host Mark Murphy will also be with legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, while Tractor Boy and TWTD’s Phil Ham will be at Stadium MK for the game against the MK Dons.

Peddelty was with the Blues between 1971 and 1976, making 50 appearances and scoring six goals before moving on to Plymouth as part of the deal which saw Paul Mariner move in the opposite direction.

The show will also pay tribute to legendary commentator John Motson, who died yesterday aged 77.

Will Town win at MK and record back-to-back victories for the first time since October? Can they still make the top two or will it be a return to the play-offs?

Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK.

The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.



Photo: Action Images