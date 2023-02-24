Holland Interviews McKenna and Ashton

Friday, 24th Feb 2023 20:40 Town legend Matt Holland has spoken to Blues manager Kieran McKenna and CEO Mark Ashton about the campaign up to now, the January transfer window and other issues in a lengthy interview. In an interview which is a precursor for the club's TownTV service which is set to be launched in the summer, McKenna speaks about the current position on the pitch, while Ashton discusses off-field matters including the club's January recruitment.

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



blueboy1981 added 21:01 - Feb 24

I think all Three of these Guys realise more has to be extracted from this Squad that has been assembled.

McKenna, probably as expected, is proving his Inexperience and Naivety, and he is very much on a ‘learning curve’ in Management.

But he wouldn’t have any problem talking for Ireland or England - without saying very much !!

The Owners, I feel, will be very focussed on the Results of the last 14 Matches - which really isn’t too many now …. !!!

We’ll see. Time will always tell. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments