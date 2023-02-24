Holland Interviews McKenna and Ashton
Friday, 24th Feb 2023 20:40
Town legend Matt Holland has spoken to Blues manager Kieran McKenna and CEO Mark Ashton about the campaign up to now, the January transfer window and other issues in a lengthy interview.
In an interview which is a precursor for the club's TownTV service which is set to be launched in the summer, McKenna speaks about the current position on the pitch, while Ashton discusses off-field matters including the club's January recruitment.
