Town Unchanged at MK Dons

Saturday, 25th Feb 2023 14:19 Town have named an unchanged side for this afternoon’s game at MK Dons. It’s only the second time manager Kieran McKenna has selected the same XI for consecutive games this season having previously done so for the Portsmouth trip just after Christmas. Christian Walton is in goal with Harry Clarke on the right of the defence with Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess to his left and Wes Burns and Leif Davis in the wide roles. Skipper Sam Morsy is again partnered by Cameron Humphreys in the centre of midfield with Nathan Broadhead and 17-goal top scorer Conor Chaplin behind central striker George Hirst. The home side, who have conceded five goals in each of their last two matches, make two changes from last weekend's 5-2 loss at Sheffield Wednesday with Henry Lawrence coming into the side for the injured wing-back Daniel Harvie, while Dawson Devoy replaces former Norwich City midfielder Bradley Johnson. The referee is Rebecca Welch from Washington Tyne and Wear, who will become the first female official to take control of a competitive Town match. MK Dons: Cumming, Watson, Tucker, McEachran (c), Eisa, Leko, Lawrence, Kaikai, Devoy, Jules, Maghoma. Subs: Ravizzoli, Smith, Robson, Grigg, Holland, Johnson, Burns. Town: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Humphreys, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Luongo, Edwards, Harness, Jackson, Ladapo. Referee: Rebecca Welch (Washington Tyne and Wear).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



FreddySteady added 14:30 - Feb 25

Unchanged! This should please most people! 1

DaGremloid added 14:33 - Feb 25

Hallelujah. 1

FreddySteady added 14:38 - Feb 25

I very rarely make predictions but for some reason I’m pretty confident today. 0

Runner added 14:51 - Feb 25

TWTD are classing it as 5-2-2-1, whereas the ITFC website is calling it 4-2-3-1, Burns more forward than a wingback!

I'm thinking both are right & we are very versatile throughout the match. 0

TimmyH added 14:53 - Feb 25

Win nothing else will do... 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments