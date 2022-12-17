Town Unchanged at MK Dons
Saturday, 25th Feb 2023 14:19
Town have named an unchanged side for this afternoon’s game at MK Dons.
It’s only the second time manager Kieran McKenna has selected the same XI for consecutive games this season having previously done so for the Portsmouth trip just after Christmas.
Christian Walton is in goal with Harry Clarke on the right of the defence with Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess to his left and Wes Burns and Leif Davis in the wide roles.
Skipper Sam Morsy is again partnered by Cameron Humphreys in the centre of midfield with Nathan Broadhead and 17-goal top scorer Conor Chaplin behind central striker George Hirst.
The home side, who have conceded five goals in each of their last two matches, make two changes from last weekend's 5-2 loss at Sheffield Wednesday with Henry Lawrence coming into the side for the injured wing-back Daniel Harvie, while Dawson Devoy replaces former Norwich City midfielder Bradley Johnson.
The referee is Rebecca Welch from Washington Tyne and Wear, who will become the first female official to take control of a competitive Town match.
MK Dons: Cumming, Watson, Tucker, McEachran (c), Eisa, Leko, Lawrence, Kaikai, Devoy, Jules, Maghoma. Subs: Ravizzoli, Smith, Robson, Grigg, Holland, Johnson, Burns.
Town: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Humphreys, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Luongo, Edwards, Harness, Jackson, Ladapo. Referee: Rebecca Welch (Washington Tyne and Wear).
