MK Dons 0-1 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Saturday, 25th Feb 2023 16:00 Skipper Sam Morsy’s fourth goal of the season has given Town a 1-0 half-time lead against the MK Dons at Stadium MK. Town were unchanged for only the second time this season, manager Kieran McKenna having previously selected the same XI for consecutive games when the Blues visited Portsmouth just after Christmas. Christian Walton was in goal with Harry Clarke on the right of the defence with Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess to his left and Wes Burns and Leif Davis in the wide roles. Skipper Sam Morsy was again partnered by Cameron Humphreys in the centre of midfield with Nathan Broadhead and 17-goal top scorer Conor Chaplin behind central striker George Hirst. The home side, who had conceded five goals in each of their previous two matches, made two changes from last weekend's 5-2 loss at Sheffield Wednesday with Henry Lawrence coming into the side for the injured wing-back Daniel Harvie, while Dawson Devoy replaced former Norwich City midfielder Bradley Johnson. The referee was Rebecca Welch from Washington Tyne and Wear, the first female official to take control of a competitive Town match. Prior to kick-off, the huge 6,748 Town following behind the goal joined MK fans in a minute’s applause in tribute to legendary commentator John Motson, who died on Thursday, aged 77. The Blues, wearing their red and black away kit, began on the front foot and carved out the first opportunity in the fourth minute, Chaplin playing a ball in from the right to Hirst, who took a touch before hitting a shot which was deflected behind for a corner by Jack Tucker. A minute later, Sullay Kaikai crossed from the right for the home side but Walton was able to claim. But the Blues were looking the more likely early scorers and in the ninth minute, Broadhead sent Davis away down the left and the full-back cut inside to Chaplin, who shot across the face of Jamie Cumming’s goal but just past the post.

However, the Dons should have gone in front in the 11th minute later during a remarkable passage of play. The Blues surrendered possession on their right allowing Mo Eisa a free run at goal. The ex-Peterborough forward’s effort was blocked by the covering Burgess, but the ball fell back to Eisa, who cut across the face from the right to the left post where Jonathan Leko seemed certain to score from about two feet out but somehow Woolfenden blocked. The loose ball ran out to Kaikai on the right of the box and the former Crystal Palace man hit two strikes which were impressively saved by Walton to keep the scoreline level. Almost immediately, Town were awarded a free-kick at the other end, Chaplin having been fouled. Leif Davis hit the initial kick into the wall and then the rebound well wide. The Dons’ multiple chance appeared to give them confidence and they had a spell in which they passed the ball around and won a corner but without further threatening Walton’s goal. On 23, Chaplin played in Burns on the right of the box in a very promising position, the Welsh international cutting inside and having plenty of time to pick out a teammate but only fiound Cumming’s arms. Three minutes later, the Blues went in front. Skipper Morsy won the ball from Devoy midway inside the MK half and brought the ball forward looking for a pass but with none on and no challenge coming in, the Egypt international unleashed a powerful shot just inside Cumming’s right post, sending the 6,748 wild and countless inflatables into the air at the other end of the ground. Town went looking for a second and just after the half hour, Chaplin chased Hirst’s knockdown but was unable to direct his effort goalwards under pressure from a defender, the Blues’ forward unsuccessfully claiming a corner. Moments later, Broadhead struck a shot from the right of the area which deflected through to Cumming. MK were still seeing a fair bit of the ball in the Blues’ half and on 36 Kaikai had a chance to shoot from the edge of the box on the right but scuffed his strike well wide, much to the amusement of the Town fans behind the goal. Five minutes later, Hirst showed great strength to battle away from Zak Joules before being fouled by Josh McEachran, who was shown the first yellow card of the game by referee Welch. Town had the ball in the net in the 43rd minute, Burns tapping home Chaplin’s low ball from the right from a matter of inches, however, the linesman’s flag had been raised as Broadhead had passed to the former Portsmouth man. In the final minute of the half, Walton failed to claim a ball into the box following a corner but Hirst was on hand to clear the danger. Moments later, after the fourth official had indicated two additional minutes, Humphreys was booked for a foul on Kaikai midway inside the Town half. The free-kick came to nothing and the Blues made their way down the tunnel with their goal advantage. Town had certainly not had it all their own way against the struggling Dons, who really should have gone in front when they had their multiple opportunities which Walton and Woolfenden in particularly did well to keep out. The Blues’ goal was one which was typified their captain Morsy, the midfielder first showing more desire to win the ball, then bringing it forward and shooting when he saw an opportunity. Town had had other chances but had been wasteful on occasion and not as much in control of the game as manager McKenna would have liked on a surface which was cutting up. However, they will feel they should have enough opportunities to seal their victory in the second half. MK Dons: Cumming, Watson, Tucker, McEachran (c), Eisa, Leko, Lawrence, Kaikai, Devoy, Jules, Maghoma. Subs: Ravizzoli, Smith, Robson, Grigg, Holland, Johnson, Burns. Town: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Humphreys, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Luongo, Edwards, Harness, Jackson, Ladapo. Referee: Rebecca Welch (Washington Tyne and Wear).

Photo: Pagepix



Suffolkboy added 16:24 - Feb 25

COYB - as BillyCotton would say ‘Wakey Wakey !’ , we’re all hoping the real spark returns and goals result ; seems like we just all need to function and tick together !

Shooting boots on, eyes on the target ,energy bursting to get out — bring it home with a great 3 points ! 1

planetblue_2011 added 17:08 - Feb 25

Brilliant performance town & Morsey keep playing like that and think we could snatch 2nd spot if Plymouth do slip up like they did today👍 we should of definitely killed the game off 2nd half had enough chances but will take a 1-0 win all day long COYB⚽️👏 0

