MK Dons 0-1 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Saturday, 25th Feb 2023 17:06 Skipper Sam Morsy’s fourth goal of the season saw Town to a 1-0 victory against the MK Dons at Stadium MK and back-to-back wins for the first time since October. Morsy won the ball, brought it forward and smashed home in the 26th minute with the Blues having plenty of chances to increase their lead in the second half. Town, who had beaten bottom club Forest Green 4-0 at home last week, were unchanged for only the second time this season, manager Kieran McKenna having previously selected the same XI for consecutive games when the Blues visited Portsmouth just after Christmas. Christian Walton was in goal with Harry Clarke on the right of the defence with Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess to his left and Wes Burns and Leif Davis in the wide roles. Skipper Sam Morsy was again partnered by Cameron Humphreys in the centre of midfield with Nathan Broadhead and 17-goal top scorer Conor Chaplin behind central striker George Hirst. The home side, who had conceded five goals in each of their previous two matches, made two changes from last weekend's 5-2 loss at Sheffield Wednesday with Henry Lawrence coming into the side for the injured wing-back Daniel Harvie, while Dawson Devoy replaced former Norwich City midfielder Bradley Johnson. The referee was Rebecca Welch from Washington Tyne and Wear, the first female official to take control of a competitive Town match. Prior to kick-off, the huge 6,748 Town following behind the goal joined MK fans in a minute’s applause in tribute to legendary commentator John Motson, who died on Thursday, aged 77. The Blues, wearing their red and black away kit, began on the front foot and carved out the first opportunity in the fourth minute, Chaplin playing a ball in from the right to Hirst, who took a touch before hitting a shot which was deflected behind for a corner by Jack Tucker. A minute later, Sullay Kaikai crossed from the right for the home side but Walton was able to claim. But the Blues were looking the more likely early scorers and in the ninth minute, Broadhead sent Davis away down the left and the full-back cut inside to Chaplin, who shot across the face of Jamie Cumming’s goal but just past the post. However, the Dons should have gone in front in the 11th minute later during a remarkable passage of play. The Blues surrendered possession on their right allowing Mo Eisa a free run at goal. The ex-Peterborough forward’s effort was blocked by the covering Burgess, but the ball fell back to Eisa, who cut across the face from the right to the left post where Jonathan Leko seemed certain to score from about two feet out but somehow Woolfenden blocked. The loose ball ran out to Kaikai on the right of the box and the former Crystal Palace man hit two strikes which were impressively saved by Walton to keep the scoreline level. Almost immediately, Town were awarded a free-kick at the other end, Chaplin having been fouled. Leif Davis hit the initial kick into the wall and then the rebound well wide. The Dons’ multiple chance appeared to give them confidence and they had a spell in which they passed the ball around and won a corner but without further threatening Walton’s goal. On 23, Chaplin played in Burns on the right of the box in a very promising position, the Welsh international cutting inside and having plenty of time to pick out a teammate but only fiound Cumming’s arms.

Three minutes later, the Blues went in front. Skipper Morsy won the ball from Devoy midway inside the MK half and brought the ball forward looking for a pass but with none on and no challenge coming in, the Egypt international unleashed a powerful shot just inside Cumming’s right post, sending the 6,748 wild and countless inflatables into the air at the other end of the ground. Town went looking for a second and just after the half hour, Chaplin chased Hirst’s knockdown but was unable to direct his effort goalwards under pressure from a defender, the Blues’ forward unsuccessfully claiming a corner. Moments later, Broadhead struck a shot from the right of the area which deflected through to Cumming. MK were still seeing a fair bit of the ball in the Blues’ half and on 36 Kaikai had a chance to shoot from the edge of the box on the right but scuffed his strike well wide, much to the amusement of the Town fans behind the goal. Five minutes later, Hirst showed great strength to battle away from Zak Joules before being fouled by Josh McEachran, who was shown the first yellow card of the game by referee Welch. Town had the ball in the net in the 43rd minute, Burns tapping home Chaplin’s low ball from the right from a matter of inches, however, the linesman’s flag had been raised as Broadhead had passed to the former Portsmouth man. In the final minute of the half, Walton failed to claim a ball into the box following a corner but Hirst was on hand to clear the danger. Moments later, after the fourth official had indicated two additional minutes, Humphreys was booked for a foul on Kaikai midway inside the Town half. The free-kick came to nothing and the Blues made their way down the tunnel with their goal advantage. Town had certainly not had it all their own way against the struggling Dons, who really should have gone in front when they had their multiple opportunities which Walton and Woolfenden in particularly did well to keep out. The Blues’ goal was one which was typified their captain Morsy, the midfielder first showing more desire to win the ball, then bringing it forward and shooting when he saw an opportunity. Town had had other chances but had been wasteful on occasion and not as much in control of the game as manager McKenna would have liked on a surface which was cutting up. The Blues made a change at the break, Massimo Luongo taking over from Humphreys in central midfield. The Australian was quickly into the action, shooting not too far over from the edge of the box within a minute of taking to the field after Clarke’s long throw had been half-cleared. Town went even closer on 48 when, following a free-kick midway inside the MK half, Morsy brought the ball forward and forced Cumming to save his low effort to his right. The loose ball fell to Broadhead but the former Everton man blazed over. The Welshman clearly felt he should have been celebrating his third goal for the club. The Blues continued their very positive, high tempo start to the second half and on 50 Hirst, putting in his best performance since joining Town, struck a shot on the half-turn which was destined for the top corner until Cumming tipped it over. From Davis’s corner, Burns flicked a header onto the roof of the net. The chances continued to come, Burns shooting across the face from the right on 54, after Chaplin’s pass had played him into space. The Dons struck their first effort of the second half in the 57th minute, Kaikai hitting a free-kick from not far outside the area to the right wide of Walton’s post with the keeper never showing much interest. Town chances had become rarer, although the Blues were well in control, but in the 65th minute Chaplin seized on a loose MK pass in their own half to the left and brought the ball forward before hitting a shot from a tight angle which Cumming batted away. The Blues were passing the ball around with increasing confidence and on 70 Morsy brought the ball to the edge of the box and fed Chaplin, who turned it on to Hirst, who was eventually forced off the ball by the sheer number of defenders around him. Town appealed for a penalty but referee Welch wasn’t interested. Two minutes later, Town swapped Burns and the excellent Hirst for Kayden Jackson and Freddie Ladapo, moments later, the home side switched Devoy for Darragh Burns. On 74, Chaplin forced Cumming to save down to his right, the loose ball falling to Davis on the left of the box but the keeper palmed his effort behind. From the corner, Broadhead’s powered header was cleared off the line by McEachran with Town getting ever closer to a second goal. On 76, Chaplin saw a shot from the edge blocked, then Lawrence turned a dangerous Davis cross from the left wide at the far post, narrowly avoiding scoring an own goal, before the Dons replaced Leko with Nathan Holland. The half had been virtually all Town but there was a warning in the 82nd minute when Kaikai sent a dangerous ball across the Blues box from the left but fortunately without finding a teammate. The Dons had a spell where they began to see more of the ball but Town quickly got themselves back on top. On 86, MK’s Burns was yellow-carded for a nasty-looking dive at Davis’s ankles on the left just outside the area. Following the free-kick, a slick move back into the area ended with Davis’s shot deflecting wide. Chaplin was booked for a foul as MK looked to break on Town made a double change as the game moved into its final scheduled minute, Janoi Donacien and Marcus Harness replacing Clarke and Broadhead. As the game moved into four minutes of injury time, Luongo gave away a free-kick 25 yards from the Town goal. McEachran made a decent contact but hit his strike too close to Walton, who did well to hold on as MK players charged in after a loose ball. That was the last chance at either end and referee Welch’s final whistle was greeted by a huge roar from the massed ranks of Town fans having watched their side win away for the first time since November at Exeter. The Blues were good for their win and really ought to have added to Morsy’s tenacious first-half goal, particularly in the spell just after half-time in which they created numerous chances. But winning was the most important thing and the victory coupled with second-placed Plymouth’s 5-2 defeat at Peterborough moves the Blues only five points away from the Pilgrims. Leaders Sheffield Wednesday are now ahead of Argyle by three points with a game in hand following their 1-0 win at Charlton, while fourth-placed Bolton remain a point behind Town following their 2-1 home victory over Port Vale. The Blues are next in action at home to 18th-placed Burton on Saturday with Accrington, 21st, at Portman Road the following Tuesday. MK Dons: Cumming, Watson, Tucker, McEachran (c), Eisa, Leko (Holland 78), Lawrence, Kaikai, Devoy (Burns 73), Jules, Maghoma. Unused: Ravizzoli, Smith, Robson, Grigg, Johnson. Town: Walton, Clarke (Donacien 90), Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns (Jackson 72), Morsy (c), Humphreys (Luongo 46), Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead (Harness 90), Hirst (Ladapo 72). Unused: Hladky, Edwards. Referee: Rebecca Welch (Washington Tyne and Wear).

Photo: Pagepix



blueboy1981 added 17:10 - Feb 25

You can only defeat what is in front of you - Mission accomplished - 3 Points !! 2

IpswichT62OldBoy added 17:10 - Feb 25

Perhaps we have had our blip.

We are slowly building momentum.

Exciting times.

2

DaGremloid added 17:13 - Feb 25

Finally we pick an unchanged side and we win two games on the bounce without conceding a goal.



Hopefully we can now run into form at the right time.



Well played. 3

BossMan added 17:13 - Feb 25

I've gotta be fair To McKenna and say well done for starting your strongest 11 and even bigger well done for making all the rights subs at all the right times. Hirst needs to start scoring to keep Ladapo out but hopefully that will start soon or McKenna will give Ladapo the start he probably deserves. Very professional performance and very big result. 1

Ipswichbusiness added 17:13 - Feb 25

We played one of the worst teams in the League away from home.



We won.



That is what serious promotion chasing sides do.



Let’s move on to the next one. 0

Gforce added 17:14 - Feb 25

Well done boys, excellent performance and a thoroughly deserved 3 points,although should have scored a couple more,to ease our nerves a bit.

Hats off to our fantastic away support again,nearly 7000 there is amazing.

Congratulations also to the wonderful referee Miss Welch,could we have her every week !

In many ways I hardly noticed her,which for me is the sign of a very effective and efficient ref.

0

GTRKing added 17:15 - Feb 25

Good result could of scored more,



Plymouth lost 5-2



Let’s move onto the next 2 home games win them and we Will be on 69 points that good,



Up the town 🔵⚪️ 0

ImAbeliever added 17:16 - Feb 25

Away win

Clean sheet

Plymouth thumped



Job done (for today) 0

