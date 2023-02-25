McKenna: A Really Important Win For Us

Saturday, 25th Feb 2023 18:33 Boss Kieran McKenna felt the Blues’ 1-0 victory away against the MK Dons was an important win for his side, Town’s first away win since mid-November backing up last week’s 4-0 defeat of Forest Green Rovers and moving them five points away from second-placed Plymouth Argyle. Skipper Sam Morsy’s 26th-minute goal, his fourth of the season, was enough to claim the three points for Town. “A really important win for us,” McKenna said. “Important that we backed up last week’s win, important that we won away from home, a couple of things we haven’t done for a while. “An important result, a really good second-half performance. The first half was a bit more even. We did some good things, some things that we can improve on and I do think we’re still an improving team integrating new players as well. “First half, a bit more even but the skip produced a big, big moment for us. And the second half was a really dominant and excellent performance really.” McKenna felt his team saw out the latter stages with few moments of concern: “We didn’t have too many problems. I think anyone who was at the game that it should have been a bigger scoreline, we should have scored more goals and we need to be more clinical to kill the game. “But on the other hand we’ve had some 4-0s, we’ve had some blow-outs and I think probably coming through a 1-0 away from home, a tight game where you have that bit of tension and anxiety at the end, where you get the feeling that if we do the right things it’ll be alright, to come through that might end up being more beneficial for us as a group.” The Blues hadn’t won back-to-back league matches since October and McKenna says it was important to build on last week’s victory over bottom side Forest Green. “We haven’t made a huge thing about it but it’s something that we’ve spoken about this week, especially coming off a 4-0 home game, as we had previously, to make sure we followed that through this week,” he continued. “You can’t guarantee the result but you can guarantee certain things and we did that today. “It gives us two wins in a row, a lot of games still to play and we need to stay focused now on next week.”

Regarding Morsy’s winning strike, he said: “Great goal, a really big moment from him. We need that, in the last 13 games we need our big players to step up at big moments and Samy’s led the way with that today. His interception, he drove forward and it was a great strike. “It was a great captain’s goal. His performances probably go under the radar a little bit because he’s been so consistent all season in two different roles. He’s played with different partners, he’s flipped between them. “When Lee [Evans] has been fit he’s been playing a certain role and he slots into another role and I think his consistency and his performance across the whole season probably goes under the radar but he drove us today like he does so many weeks. “The goal epitomised him, it was a big moment from one of our big players and we’re going to need more of those for the next 13 games. “He did it again in the second half where he drove and got a shot off and we could have got the second goal from that and I thought it was a really good all-round performance from him.” The Northern Irishman was also delighted to record a third clean sheet in a row: “That’s important, that’s going to be the bedrock for us in the last 13 games and I think that’s partly why I was more calm after Bristol Rovers than some because when you go away from home and you get a clean sheet, it’s always something to build on. “We’ve built on that, that’s now two clean sheets in a row away from home and we have to continue with that and that’s the responsibility of the whole team, as always.” McKenna fielded an unchanged team for only the second time this season, although feels his selections have been more consistent for league matches. “We’ve played an unchanged team the last three times we’ve won in the league,” he said. “That narrative is a bit off for me because we’ve had FA Cup games in between and we’ve rotated the team for those games, so it’s not that unusual for us. “We look at it differently every game. We look at our team, our form, the opposition, who is going to be suitable for each game and we felt that was the right team for today and the boys did well and the subs who came on did well.” The Blues manager felt striker George Hirst out in an impressive display: “He did, him and Freddie are both bang at it at the moment, to be fair, which is a really good place to be, both bringing good things to the team, both bringing slightly different things to the team, both bringing their attributes at different times. That’s a good place for us to be.” Midfielder Massimo Luongo again did well having come off the bench at half-time, a switch which came earlier in the game than had been planned. “He was always going to get maybe 30 minutes, we’re building him up and Cameron [Humphreys] has been playing terrifically,” he said. “The tipping point was the yellow card just before half-time because they’ve got such good one-v-one players and dribblers through the middle of the pitch. “Samy’s on nine yellows so he’s being controlled at the moment, so to have Cameron on a yellow as well, we didn’t want that, so we moved the substitution a little bit further forward than it probably would have been.” McKenna had praise for the Blues’ 6,740-strong away support: “Brilliant, I’ve loved it, the couple of times we’ve come here. “It started when we got off the bus really, I think that gave the players a big boost and they were fantastic all the way through the game and it gave us a big advantage and we’re just glad that we could get the away win for all the times they’ve been travelling and following us all year.” The win and Argyle’s 5-2 loss at Peterborough saw Town move five points away from the second-placed Pilgrims. While aware of that result, McKenna reiterated he’s not taking too much notice of the table. “I’ve not been looking at it, to be honest,” he insisted. “I did hear the scoreline. We have to focus on ourselves. Of course, there are other teams in the driving seat, the pressure’s on them, we’ve probably been written off already by some for certain positions, so we’ve just stayed focused on us all the way through. “Let the other ones worry about the pressure and where they are, we’ll just take it game by game.” The Blues next have back-to-back home games against Burton and Accrington Stanley, matches which give Town a good chance to continue their winning run. “To have two at home is something we’ve got to attack,” McKenna continued. “We have to be pleased tonight but come in next week, look at the things we can improve and be hungry to go again next week.”

