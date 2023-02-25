Jackson: We Went Toe-to-Toe With a Really Good Team

Saturday, 25th Feb 2023 21:59 MK Dons boss Mark Jackson was frustrated by his side’s failure to find the net during the remarkable first-half incident in which two shots were blocked and Christian Walton made two saves but felt his team gave a decent account of themselves. Mo Eisa’s initial 11th-minute effort was blocked by Cameron Burgess, then Jonathan Leko was somehow thwarted by Luke Woolfenden from point blank, then Walton twice stopped shots from Sullay Kaikai. Blues skipper Sam Morsy netted what would prove to be the game’s only goal in the 26th minute. “It was a great opportunity to get us on the scoresheet but unfortunately we didn't take it,” Jackson, whose team stay 22nd, told the MK Citizen. “We conceded what we felt was an avoidable goal. We allowed Ipswich to do what we try and do to teams - anticipate in front and hit on the counter, and Morsy did that from a stray pass. “The positive thing for me was that we stayed in the game, which was really important after two heavy defeats in the last two games. “The mental state of the players was very fragile after last week, but we told them they had to be mentally tough in those difficult moments. “And we did that today and we showed we could be a threat to teams at the top of the league as well. I thought on a different day, we could have had a goal. “We were up against a really good team with a Championship squad and I felt we went toe-to-toe with them. “Out of possession, we were good and we caused them some problems in the first half. There is lots to build on and certainly not the feeling we had against Bolton and Sheffield Wednesday. “We had to weather a storm at the start of the second half which we did well. “We knew if we'd opened up too early against a team like that, the game could be done. After the last two results [5-0 at Bolton and 5-2 at Sheffield Wednesday], we didn't want to be in that predicament.”

Photo: Pagepix



