Tractor Girls Host Hornets

Sunday, 26th Feb 2023 09:00 Ipswich Town Women are in action in a big fourth-v-third FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division clash at the AGL Arena, Felixstowe this afternoon (KO 2pm). The Hornets climbed above the Blues in midweek when they beat leaders Portsmouth 2-0 at home, while Oxford in second won 5-1 away against the London Bees. The teams only met three weeks ago in Hertfordshire when the home side grabbed a last-gasp leveller to claim a 1-1 draw, Lucy O’Brien having given the Tractor Girls the lead in the first half. Midfielder Bonnie Horwood, who will be making her 50th appearance for the club, reflected on that match. “I thought it was quite an even game, we were evenly matched,” she said. “But they’re there for the taking and they probably think the same. I think it’ll be a competitive game but hopefully one we can nick.” Town go into the match fourth, three points behind the Hornets and eight points off the top but having played three fewer games than leaders Portsmouth. Does she believe the fixture is one from which the Blues have to claim three points if they are to have a chance of carrying off the title? “I would say we probably need to win, we need to keep the momentum going,” Horwood said. “We can’t really slip up now and it’s a six-pointer game. I’d say we need to get the three points.” The visit by Watford is the first of four home matches in a row - games against Billericay, Plymouth and London Bees follow - with their last league match at the AGL Arena having been back in October. “We love playing at home with all the fans there,” Horwood continued. “But we haven’t had four games at home for a long time, so it will be good to get back there on Sunday.”

Photo: Ross Halls



