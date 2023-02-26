Walton: The Next Two Home Games Are Massive For Us

Sunday, 26th Feb 2023 09:22 by Kallum Brisset Christian Walton hopes Town can build some momentum ahead of a home double header, the Blues having recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since October following a 1-0 victory over struggling Milton Keynes Dons yesterday. Skipper Sam Morsy’s first-half goal was enough to see the Blues to a generally comfortable victory at Stadium MK, backing up last weekend’s 4-0 thrashing of Forest Green Rovers. Walton believes an away win was long overdue as Town earned their first victory on the road since beating Exeter City in November, ending a seven-match winless run on their travels in all competitions. “It’s a good away win, we obviously needed it,” Walton said. “We obviously haven’t had many away wins since the turn of the year, so it was nice to get it. “There were periods of the game where we had to fight and dig in, which we needed to do and it was obviously a pleasing win in the end. “Back-to-back wins are massive in this league, so if we can build on it in the next two home games we've got I think that will be huge. “Three clean sheets as well is a big thing and it gives the lads in front, like I've said on numerous occasions, a platform to go and do their stuff in the attacking thirds of the pitch. It's big for a goalkeeper and a defensive unit that we can keep as many clean sheets as possible. It’s been a pleasing few games.” With the exception of an early scare, where Luke Woolfenden was required to make a goal-line clearance to prevent Jonathan Leko putting the Dons in front, Town were largely in control of the contest. Walton, who made a crucial double save during the same passage of play, says it is important to maintain concentration at times where he may not have too much to deal with. He said: “That’s what you need to do, obviously putting your body on the line. It was a hectic few seconds but an enjoyable one for me and it was good to keep it out. “I think through the season we've had periods in games where it's been late on and teams have nicked goals. It was good today that we haven't given them anything in that second period to go home with. “It can be difficult at times, especially for goalkeeper in teams like this. In the Premier League as well, the top teams’ keepers aren't always overly worried. “It's making sure you're there for big moments in games, whether it's catching that free-kick at the end or making saves in the first half or coming for crosses. It's a variety of things so making sure that I'm there in those moments is key. “I think their opportunities came from free-kicks in the second half if I’m right. Coming out for the second half we wanted to get the second goal, obviously it wasn't to be, and it would have been nice to do it in front of the away support. “But we gave it everything in the second half and we controlled large periods of it, obviously just wasn't to be in getting that second goal. But a 1-0 win, we take that and move on now.”

The Blues have now recorded three league clean sheets in succession for the first time since August after a previous run of just one shutout in seven. On his own record, Walton said: “I can't remember minutes-wise, but here I think it was seven games last year. “My personal record was eight or nine at Wigan on the spin in our promotion season. But here I think we set the club record last year in terms of minutes, I think it was 500-600 [592 - TWTD] . Hopefully we can beat that this year.” Walton praised the introduction of Harry Clarke into the backline, but says the key principles remain regardless of who is chosen by manager Kieran McKenna to play in front of him. He said: “I think whoever steps into the team knows their role and responsibility and what they need to bring to the team. So whoever's playing, whether it's Keysy [Richard Keogh], Janoi [Donacien], whoever it is, I think everyone knows what they need to do. “It's good for Clarkey [Harry Clarke] to get his game time at the minute and he's doing really well. So that's pleasing and it's a good group.” Morsy’s goal was his fourth of the season and his first since scoring at Charlton Athletic in late October. Town’s goalkeeper was delighted for the Egyptian international and says he is more than capable of scoring goals from range. “It was a great strike,” the Cornishman said. “He drove through the middle of the pitch and unleashed one. I think he hit one in the second half as well which was a good strike. It's good for Samy to get the goal. “He’s got it, I've played with him for a lot of games now through the years. So he's definitely got it and it was obviously a turning point in the game and it’s a good moment for him.” In addition to his goal, Walton praised Morsy’s leadership skills and highlighted that there are other members of the Town squad who possess similar qualities, with Morsy’s influence rubbing off onto the rest of the group. “He’s a good leader,” the 27-year-old said. “Obviously experienced, I've played a lot of games with him now through a stage at Wigan and then coming here so I know him really well. He's good for the group and he's a good player for us. “The way he plays and the way he is day-to-day, I think it’s his attitude towards his game and the way he wants to improve. I think it has a rub on all the other players at the club and it's good because I've known him a long time now. He's a good player. He continued: “I think there's a lot in our dressing room that are like that. I don't think he’s always been the most vocal or shouting and hollering before a game and after a game. “It’s sometimes how you represent yourself day in day out and what you do at the training ground because that's where the hard work takes place. “I think I saw that straightaway when I signed. There's a lot of experience in the dressing room with players that are at a young age. “There's also an onus on myself to be one of the leaders in the team and it obviously can be difficult on the pitch to influence George Hirst and Freddie Ladapo from where I'm stood. I want to be a big part of this club and what I can bring is hopefully big for the team.” On his own leadership skills from the base of the side, Walton said: “I think if you look at keepers from the top clubs, they all are [leaders]. “I don't think it’s always just the ones that are shouting and hollering. You just need a big presence on the pitch and to be a calming influence at times. Especially with the lads we've got here, it's a great group.” Walton highlighted that Town’s monster support of 6,740 away fans does not go unnoticed and he thanked the Blue Army for their continued backing home and away this season. “Brilliant, obviously it was the same last year,” he said. “It was excellent. We obviously didn't give them much last year to go home with but today it was outstanding. “It's a real honour to play in front of the fans at this club and the lads obviously appreciate them coming out in their numbers, whether it's MK, Fleetwood, Morecambe, it's every week. We really appreciate it. “We just need them to keep doing what they're doing and get behind us. We want to want to give them success to this club so we'll be working as hard as we can. We need them need them in full support.” When asked if he can hear what supporters are saying when preparing to take goal-kicks, Walton said: “Not really, no. It's easier at the smaller grounds. There's a bit of a distance from the goal but it's good when you come out to warm up, it gives you a really good buzz and a nice feel when you when you're running out. “It's a Premier League away attendance, coming to ground like this as well, it makes it even more special really.” Hirst kept his place in the starting line-up, which remained unchanged from the Blues’ last league outing, with Walton taking the time to heap praise on his performance. “I thought he was outstanding,” he said of the Leicester City loanee. “I thought he was really good. Obviously it's difficult when he's come to a new club, he hadn't really played in the first part of the season. “But I thought he was outstanding and worked really hard for the team and was a good focal point. When we do go up to him and he sticks his body in and he does really well. He's hopefully going to have a lot of confidence now going into the coming games.” The gap to the top two has been cut to five points following Plymouth Argyle’s 5-2 defeat at Peterborough United, while leaders Sheffield Wednesday hold a three-point buffer at the top. Walton, a boyhood Pilgrims supporter, says Town need to focus on their own results before worrying about others. He said: “That was the only result I heard about. It's obviously a good result for Peterborough but it means nothing to us at the minute because we want to keep picking up the wins. “The next two home games now are massive for us and if we keep doing our stuff and working hard through the week and putting on performances at the weekend, I think we'll be there or thereabouts. “I think it’s making sure that we're doing our stuff. It’s going to be tight and we need to make sure that we get as many wins as possible now.” Town face Burton Albion and Accrington Stanley, who both sit in the bottom seven, in quick succession next week at Portman Road.

