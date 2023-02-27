U21s Host QPR

Monday, 27th Feb 2023 10:14

Town’s U21s are in Professional Development League Two South action against QPR at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm).

The side coached by John McGreal and David Wright is currently seventh in the table with the West Londoners seven points behind in ninth.

Earlier in the season, the teams drew 4-4 at Loftus Road, Town having been 4-0 in front at one stage.

The young Blues will be looking to bounce back from the PDL2 South 1-0 defeat at home to Millwall just over a week ago and the 2-1 Suffolk Premier Cup loss to Leiston last Wednesday.





Photo: Blair Ferguson