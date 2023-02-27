Young U21s Side Beaten By QPR

Monday, 27th Feb 2023 14:54 A young Town U21s side was beaten 3-0 by QPR at Playford Road in Professional Development League Two South, all the goals coming in the first half. Keeper Nick Hayes was back in the side for the first time since sustaining an ankle injury he sustained in October. Aside from that, it was largely an U18s side with the U18s having fielded a number of U16s during Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Charlton but with centre-half Albie Armin skippering, Tawanda Chirewa at centre-forward and January additions Michael Lavin, at left-back, Ryan Carr, in central midfield, and number 10 Leon Ayinde also in the XI. The visitors took the lead in the seventh minute when a Hayes clearance was cut out by the Joseph Ajose, who placed into the empty net. QPR threatened again on 12, when their Steven Bala burst in from the right and hit a shot wide. Rangers doubled their lead in the 21st minute when Stan Flaherty cut in from the right and hit a low shot into the corner of Hayes’s net. Two minutes later, it was 3-0, Hayes inadvertently passing to Bala from the left of his box, and Bala stroking home.

The Blues had a better spell as the game passed the half-hour mark, but on 36 Hayes was caught in possession inside his area, however, Bala shot across the face. Three minutes later, Flaherty crossed from the right and Ajose shot over from beyond the far post. Soon afterwards, Elijah Dixon-Bonner shot wide from distance. Half-time came with the Blues having made little impression as an attacking force, while gifting the visitors two of their goals. Ahead of the restart, Town swapped defender Dan Cousens for attacking midfielder Osman Foyo. Neither side had seriously threatened before the Blues switched Chirewa for Tom Taylor on 65 with Foyo moving up front. Three minutes later, Hayes saved from Flaherty from the edge of the area, then palmed Dixon-Bonner’s follow-up wide. Nico Valentine (pictured) struck Town’s first shot on goal in the 73rd minute, but QPR keeper Matteo Salamon plucked his curling effort from out of the air. Two minutes later, the Blues swapped Ayinde for Harley Curtis. On 78, Valentine ran onto a Foyo pass down the left and cut in from the left but Salamon claimed low. Moments later, Flaherty curled a shot from the right which Hayes palmed away. Six minutes later, Valentine exchanged passes with Curtis and broke into the area but a defender slid in to block. With three minutes left on the clock, Dixon-Bonner curled a shot over the bar from not far outside the area. As the game moved into injury time, QPR should have made it 4-0, Dixon-Bonner heading wide from Flaherty’s cross from the right when it looked easier to score. That was the last action, the young Blues never really looking like getting back into it following the three first half goals. They kept going, however, with Valentine carving out a couple of opportunities, although QPR never looked in any real trouble and will feel they probably should have added to their lead. Returning keeper Hayes will be frustrated by the first-half errors which led to goals, but made a couple of sharp saves in the second half. The U21s, who are coached by John McGreal and David Wright, are in action again on Friday afternoon when they take on Charlton at Playford Road (KO 1pm). Town: Hayes, Nkansa-Dwamena, Lavin, Armin (c), Cousens (Foyo 46), F Barbrook, Oudnie-Morgan, Carr, Chirewa (Taylor 65), Ayinde (Curtis 75), Valentine. Unused: Williamson, Taylor. QPR: Salamon, Drewe, Jude-Boyd, Woodman, Gubbins (Hawkins 52), Aoraha, Flaherty, Owens (Murphy 75), Bala (Angelov 75), Dixon-Bonner, Ajose. Unused: Hawkins, Cant, Harrock.

Photo: TWTD



Cookycrew added 15:25 - Feb 27

Fair reflection of the game Phil. Didn't create too much, but we played a lot of very young U18s players. Was once again very impressed with the Armin & Barbrook combination at the back. 0

