Town Launch New Sensory Packs

Tuesday, 28th Feb 2023 16:55

Town have launched new matchday sensory packs, which will be available from this Saturday's home fixture against Burton Albion.

The sensory packs, which come in in an official Ipswich Town Foundation drawstring bag, are designed to help fans, particularly those with autism, enjoy their experience at Portman Road.

They contain a disability awareness lanyard, noise-cancelling headphones and a branded fidget spinner and soft stress ball.

The packs have been funded by Blues supporter Steve Kirby’s £26,000 donation from Vodafone’s VeryMe rewards, as well as donations made following former Supporters Club chair Martin Swallow’s funeral in November.

Sensory packs can be secured on the day of the game or in advance by contacting the club’s disability liaison officer Lee Smith via lee.smith@itfc.co.uk when purchasing tickets. A £10 card-only deposit will be taken when collecting the pack, but will be refunded providing it is returned in its original condition at the end of the game.

The packs can be collected and returned at the Disabled Supporters Matchday Ticket Office on Constantine Road.

Young Town fan Sophia was given the chance to try out one of the packs at the Forest Green Rovers match earlier in the month.

“The pack that Sophia was given has been absolutely amazing,” Christina, Sophia's mum, told the club website.

“It makes it more accessible for children like Sophia and others to be able to access football matches.

“It's absolutely fantastic for the club to be that inclusive and for Sophia to feel so included.”

Town initially launched sensory packs in the summer of 2019 and they are part of the club’s ongoing commitment to making Portman Road matches accessible for disabled supporters and as part of the Blues’ support for Level Playing Field's Unite For Action campaign.





Photo: ITFC