Town Still Third After Tuesday Fixtures
Tuesday, 28th Feb 2023 22:04
Town remain third in League One following Tuesday evening’s games with fourth-placed Bolton Wanderers losing 3-1 at Portsmouth.
The Trotters stay fourth, a point behind the Blues but now having played two more matches.
Bolton are in action again before Town play Burton on Saturday afternoon with their match against Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium a 12.30pm kick-off.
Elsewhere, fifth-placed Derby County beat Cheltenham 2-0 at Pride Park - former Town striker David McGoldrick netted their first goal - and are now three points behind the Blues having played the same number of games.
In ths evening's other two matches, Peterborough and Charlton recorded 0-0 stalemate at London Road and Lincoln and MK Dons drew 1-1 at Sincil Bank.
