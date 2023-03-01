Tractor Girls Host Billericay

Wednesday, 1st Mar 2023 10:19 Ipswich Town Women are in FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division action against Billericay Town at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe this evening (KO 7.45pm). The fourth-placed Blues go into the game off the back of Sunday’s vital 1-0 victory over Watford, which saw them move level on points with the third-placed Hornets and five behind leaders Portsmouth, who have played two more games than both Town and the Hertfordshire side. This evening’s visitors from Essex are fifth but nine points behind the Tractor Girls having played a game more. Defender Summer Hughes says it’s important that the Blues build on the Watford result this evening and in the two home games which follow this evening’s match, the visit by Plymouth on Sunday and London Bees seven days later. “It’s given us a really big boost and it’s going to be really important for us throughout the rest of the week to finish strong,” said Hughes, who made her 50th appearance for the club on Sunday. “I think that’s going to really help motivate us and help us to sustain this momentum. “It’s really important now that we stay switched on, we’re focused and we sustain that momentum.” In August, the Blues won 1-0 at Billericay in what Hughes remembers as a hard-fought encounter, all-time top scorer Natasha Thomas grabbing the game’s only goal. “I remember when we played them earlier this season they were a very physical side, so I think that’s definitely a challenge we’re going to have to try and overcome,” the 19-year-old recalled. “Particularly as it’s night game, it’s going to be a different environment than we’re used to.” Hughes paid tribute to the support she and her teammates received at the AGL Arena at the weekend and hopes they’ll give similar backing tonight and in the home games to come. “They played such a huge part, they were one of the reasons we won on Sunday, she said. “The support that we had was the best that we’ve had all season, for sure. If they’re able to sustain that, it’ll only motivate us more.”

Photo: Ross Halls



