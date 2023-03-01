Almost 24,000 Seats Sold For Burton Clash

Wednesday, 1st Mar 2023 12:03 Town have sold almost 24,000 tickets for Saturday’s game against Burton Albion at Portman Road and nearly 21,000 for the visit by Accrington Stanley next Tuesday. The Blues will be looking for back-to-back home victories over the sides currently placed 18th and 21st in League One following on from the wins against Forest Green and the MK Dons. Town have also sold 1,850 seats for fourth-v-third clash at Bolton Wanderers a week on Saturday. The Blues have sold 1,300 tickets for another top of the table away game against sixth-placed Barnsley on Saturday 25th March with seats currently on sale to season ticket holders. Town have been given an initial allocation of 3,100 at Oakwell. Tickets for all those games are available here.

Photo: Matchday Images



sospier added 12:41 - Mar 1

Unbelievable support.Well done people.Proves we love our club. 0

