Barbrook Twins Sign First Pro Deals

Thursday, 2nd Mar 2023 21:00

Academy twins Harry and Finley Barbrook have signed their first professional deals with the club.

The pair, 18, who hail from Southwold, grew up supporting the Blues and joined the academy aged six.

They were key players in the U18s’ FA Youth Cup run which took them to the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals before losing to West Ham in extra-time last week and have also featured for the U21s this season.

Finley (below) plays in central midfield or at the centre of the defence, while Harry (above) is a left-back.

Their father Matthew was a youth player with the Blues and Scunthorpe in the late 1980s before playing locally in non-league with Lowestoft, Wroxham, Southwold and Sole Bay United.





Photos: Matchday Images/TWTD