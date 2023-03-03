Camara Returns as U21s Host Charlton, U18s at Cardiff

Friday, 3rd Mar 2023 11:18 Town’s U21s are in action against Charlton at Playford Road this afternoon with Panutche Camara making his return from injury (KO 1pm), while the U18s travel to take on Cardiff City at the Cardiff City International Sports Stadium on Saturday morning (KO 11am). Midfielder Camara, 26, has been out of action since undergoing a third operation on his groin in December having made only one start and three sub appearances, scoring once, since joining the Blues from Plymouth on deadline day in the summer. The U21s, who are coached by John McGreal and David Wright, are seventh in Professional Development League Two South following Monday’s 3-0 home defeat to QPR. Sam Darlow’s U18s are eighth in their table having been beaten 2-0 at home by Charlton a week ago.

philwhelansdegree added 11:33 - Mar 3

Are spectators allowed? I've got a day off today. Might pop down and watch 0

