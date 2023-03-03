McKenna: Ball to Return to Full Training Next Week, Camara Now Pain Free

Friday, 3rd Mar 2023 14:45 Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed Dominic Ball will join in full training with the squad next week, fellow midfielder Panutche Camara having returned to action with the U21s this afternoon. Camara played the first 64 minutes of this afternoon’s U21s match against Charlton at Playford Road, his first game since undergoing a third groin operation in December. McKenna says the summer signing from Plymouth is feeling better but is a little way off first-team involvement as it stands. “He hasn’t played much football at all since last April, I think,” he said. “Obviously, he came back for a little spell with us, but he was never at 100 per cent. “So I think now, speaking to him, it’s the first time since the back end of last season that he feels like he’s playing pain free and without inhibitions. “That’s a positive and it’s about building him up now. It’s going to take a bit of time to get back towards his best level, but the main thing is that he’s pain free, he’s feeling good and he’s trained well with the group this week, and then he’ll get some minutes today for the 21s.” Regarding Ball, who has been out since November after requiring knee surgery, McKenna added: “Dominic Ball is doing really well. He’s going to be training with the group fully next week and he’s been involved in little bits with the group this week, and he’ll train fully next week. “He’s done terrifically well and is ready to start contributing to the group in training again and, of course, we’ll have to make a decision when he’s going to be ready to be back involved in matches.” Lee Evans, who suffered a knee injury in the Cambridge game a month ago, is also making progress but with his return still likely to be a month to six weeks away. “Lee Evans is recovering well,” the Blues boss continued. “In his rehabilitation process, his timeline is still the same, but everything is on track at the moment.” Forward Tyreece John-Jules, who underwent hamstring surgery in November, returned to the club last week but is not yet back in full training. “He’s not quite there yet,” McKenna added. “He’s not with the group yet, he’s working with the rehabilitation coaches. “We’ve had Dominic and Panutche with the team and Tyreece a bit further behind that.” Keeper Nick Hayes, who had been out of action having undergone ankle surgery in October, returned to action with the U21s on Monday. “That’s been really good to have him in the training group,” McKenna said. “He’s a great lad around the group and it’s been god to have him back in training, so that gives us four more senior goalkeepers now and they’ve all had an excellent week in training.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments