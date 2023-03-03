McKenna: Broadhead's Made a Good Start But There's More to Come

Friday, 3rd Mar 2023 15:03 Blues boss Kieran McKenna is delighted with the start Nathan Broadhead has made to his career at Portman Road but says there's lots more to come from the Welshman. The 23-year-old, who joined Town from Everton for £1.5 million in January, has so far scored two goals in five starts and four sub appearances for the Blues, netting in each of his last two home matches. His free-kick against Sheffield Wednesday won the club's February Goal of the Month and the forward was also named Town's Player of the Month. “It’s good that he’s got off to a good start,” McKenna said. “He’s contributing already, we feel that there’s still lots to come from him and we’ve tried to build him up in the right way from a physical point of view. “Also, of course, integrating him into a new style of play, into new positions and into playing with new teammates. “That doesn’t always come immediately, but to see the fact that he has made a positive contribution already and to see the improvement in him week by week in training is a really good sign for the future and I’m happy to have him here.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments