McKenna: Back-to-Back 1-0 Wins Will Give Tractor Girls Confidence

Friday, 3rd Mar 2023 15:13 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says this week’s two 1-0 wins will give Ipswich Town Women confidence ahead of Sunday’s Her Game Too fixture against Plymouth Argyle at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls are now third in the FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division following the back-to-back home victories over Watford and Billericay Town on Sunday and Wednesday this week. “They are on a good run and it's been brilliant to see a couple of 1-0 wins,” McKenna said. “I know [manager] Joe [Sheehan] and the girls will enjoy the 1-0 wins, especially away from home, as much as what they do a big victory. “And similar to ourselves in the MK game, sometimes you can take more from a tight 1-0 win, especially at this time of year, than winning comfortably. “I'm sure that will give them confidence, being able to see them in good form and still playing with a good style and good structure. “And they are right in there towards the last seven league games in the season, and that's where they want to be, and hopefully, they can maintain their good run.” 🤝 Saturday’s home fixture against Burton will be the Club’s dedicated #HerGameToo fixture.



Town Women will also be highlighting the campaign when Joe Sheehan’s side host Plymouth on Sunday.@ITFCWomen | #itfc | @HerGameToo — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) March 2, 2023

Photo: Ross Halls



