U21s Held to Draw By Charlton
Friday, 3rd Mar 2023 16:35

Town's U21s were held to a 1-1 draw by Charlton Athletic at Bent Lane on Friday afternoon.

Striker Harley Curtis (pictured) opened the scoring with a confident finish past visiting keeper Ahmed Kone on just eight minutes, after the ball fell kindly to him following a good block to deny Tawanda Chirewa.

The Addicks hit back straight away though as the young Blues lost possession just outside their own box and Pat Casey toe-poked the ball across goal and into the far bottom corner.

Nico Valentine found himself through on goal shortly before half-time but Kone did well to block his effort, and although John McGreal's side had most of the play after the break, they couldn't break down a stubborn Charlton backline.

Midfielder Panutche Camara made his return from the groin surgery he underwent in December and put in a comfortable display before being replaced on 64.

U21s: Williamson, Lavin, Armin, O'Connor, F Barbrook, Carr, Valentine (Ayinde 78), Camara (Foyo 64), Curtis (Taylor 86), Chirewa, Morgan. Unused: Cullum, Cousens.


