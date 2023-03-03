Wilson, Sheehan and Magnus on Life's a Pitch

Friday, 3rd Mar 2023 18:51 Tractor Girls skipper Blue Wilson, boss Joe Sheehan and Portman Road stand sponsor Olly Magnus will be among the guests on Saturday's Life’s a Pitch, which is live on BBC Radio Suffolk (12-2pm). Stand-in host Connor Bennett will also be joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractor Boy and TWTD’s Phil Ham. Wilson and Sheehan will be talking about their side’s late push for the FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division title on the club’s designated Her Game Too weekend. Maddie Reader, the club’s Her Game Too ambassador, will also be speaking to the show. Lifelong fan Magnus’s locally-based logistics company has been the sponsor of the Magnus Group West Stand for the last two seasons, while he also presents a podcast on which Butcher was recently the first guest. Will Town beat Burton to make it three league wins on the trot for the first time since October? Can they make it four in a row by defeating Accrington on Tuesday? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Connor’s Twitter, BBC Radio Suffolk’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK. The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.

Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments