Luongo and Ladapo Start For Blues Against Burton

Saturday, 4th Mar 2023 14:37 Massimo Luongo and Freddie Ladapo start for the Blues in an otherwise unchanged team facing Burton Albion at Portman Road this afternoon. Luongo is handed his second full debut for the club in the centre of midfield with Cameron Humphreys dropping to the bench, while Ladapo comes in for George Hirst, who is also among the subs. Burton make three changes with Conor Shaughnessy, Mark Helm and Jonny Smith coming into the team. Town: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead, Ladapo. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Humphreys, Edwards, Harness, Jackson, Hirst. Burton: Macgillivray, Brayford (c), Oshilaja, Hughes, Powell, Taylor, Smith, Moon, Shaughnessy, Helm, Hamer. Subs: Garratt, Lavelle, Kirk, Walker, Carayol, Kamwa, Ashworth. Referee: Carl Boyeson (East Yorkshire).

carlo88 added 14:41 - Mar 4

Our best team except for Lee Evans? 0

TimmyH added 14:54 - Mar 4

Can't really disagree with that...Luongo probably deserves a start and Hirst has been a bit disappointing since he's been here. Should win this one. 1

