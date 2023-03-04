McKenna: I Don't Think He's Too Bad

Saturday, 4th Mar 2023 17:57 Blues boss Kieran McKenna is hopeful Leif Davis’s injury, which forced the left-back off in the latter stages of Town’s 4-0 home win against Burton Albion, isn’t too serious. Davis underwent treatment on the pitch at length before being replaced by Janoi Donacien in the 83rd minute and gingerly made his way around the perimeter to the dugouts. “I don’t think he’s too bad,” McKenna said. “I don’t want to comment too much yet but it was a kick. “Great determination from Leif and the other defenders at that moment to make the block and it was a heavy kick. “Usually you’re not so worried about that but, of course, we’ll have to wait and see how it settles down.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Bazza8564 added 18:19 - Mar 4

Important player but we have great back up so if he needs a week, bets not to worry too much about tuesday 0

