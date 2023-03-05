Tractor Girls Host Plymouth With Skipper Wilson Set For Return

Sunday, 5th Mar 2023 09:55 Ipswich Town Women host Plymouth Argyle at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe this afternoon as they look for their third home win in eight days and skipper Blue Wilson could make her long-awaited return from injury (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls moved up to third in FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division via Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over Billericay Town, which followed Sunday’s win against Watford by the same scoreline. The Blues are now only two points behind leaders Portsmouth with a game in hand, while Oxford in second - who visit Suffolk in a month's time - are a point ahead of Town having played a match fewer. Plymouth, who the Tractor Girls beat 5-0 at Home Park in November, are ninth in the table. “It’s been a good week for us so far. It was a huge win last Sunday, we backed it up well on Wednesday and it’ll be all eyes on Sunday to ensure that we can continue to mount our charge,” manager Joe Sheehan said on Saturday’s Life’s a Pitch on BBC Radio Suffolk (from 2hrs) on which he and Wilson appeared. “One thing we have recognised is that beating Watford didn’t give us any advantage in the race, it just kept us in it. That’s not changed. “We’re not getting too carried away because, as we all know, the margin for error is so small and we’ve got to keep plugging away, got to keep performing and see where it takes us.” 🤝 Saturday’s home fixture against Burton will be the Club’s dedicated #HerGameToo fixture.



Town Women will also be highlighting the campaign when Joe Sheehan’s side host Plymouth on Sunday.@ITFCWomen | #itfc | @HerGameToo — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) March 2, 2023 Wilson, who has been out since October 2021 due to an ACL injury, could make her return, most likely as a sub. “It’s a big game, we’ve got seven games to go and the main thing is the team and we need three points,” she added, having spoken about her injury at length earlier in the show. “That will be the main focus and then if I do manage to get on the pitch, I think that will be special. I’ve prepared for that and I’ve also prepared for that not happening too. “But the main focus is the three points. Plymouth, although they’re lower down the league table, they’ve had a great start to 2023 and will be no rollover and we’ll have to work hard to win the win.” Visit the Seasiders Store at the @ITFCWomen vs Plymouth match today for our MASSIVE SALE of @IpswichTown programmes. We have thousands on offer for just 10p each!!!! 🤩 @twtduk pic.twitter.com/s88QKBRMfD — Felixstowe & Walton Utd FC (@Felixseasiders) March 5, 2023

Photo: Ross Halls



