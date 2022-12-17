Six Players Plus Boss McKenna in Team of the Week
Sunday, 5th Mar 2023 14:39
Six Town players plus manager Kieran McKenna have been named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week following yesterday’s 4-0 home defeat of Burton Albion.
McKenna is included in the select side for the first time alongside Christian Walton, who kept his fourth clean sheet in a row, Leif Davis, who assisted the Blues' fourth goal, Luke Woolfenden, also part of the defence which hasn't conceded in four, Massimo Luongo, who was making his second full debut for the club, Conor Chaplin, who netted twice to take his total for the campaign to 19, and Wes Burns, who created the first two goals.
Photo: Matchday Images
