U18s Beaten at Cardiff

Sunday, 5th Mar 2023 19:28

Town’s U18s were beaten 3-1 by Cardiff City at the Cardiff International Sports Stadium on Saturday morning.

Japhet Matondo gave the home side the lead in the opening minute but Tom Taylor (pictured) levelled for the Blues on 17.

However, Matondo put the Welshmen back in front early in the second half, then as the game moved towards its final 10 minutes a Will Spiers cross was diverted into his own net by a Town defender.

Town: Fleischer, Steele (Adebayo 65), Gray, Curtis (Nkansa-Dwamena 55), Ayoola, Haddoch, Bullas (Boswell 65), O’Neill, Taylor, Manly (c), Graham (Logan 65). Unused: Beevor.

Elsewhere, on-loan Blues youngsters Matt Healy and Fraser Alexander were in goalscoring action over the weekend.

Healy, 20, smashed in the opener for his hometown club Cork City as they beat UCD 4-0 in the League of Ireland Premier Division on Friday.

Here’s Healy’s screamer that has us in front! 🚀#CCFC84



pic.twitter.com/srAek4mFNv — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) March 3, 2023

Fellow midfielder Alexander, also 20, netted his first senior goal for Chesham United as they drew 1-1 at Havant & Waterlooville in the Southern League Premier South.





Photo: TWTD