Additional Port Vale Seats at Discounted Prices For Season Ticket Holders
Monday, 6th Mar 2023 12:34
Season ticket holders will be entitled to purchase up to two additional tickets for the home game against Port Vale on Tuesday 18th April at a discounted price.
Seats in all areas of the stadium will be available to season ticket holders at £10 for adults and £5 for seniors aged 65-plus, under-23s and under-19s.
Tickets for Vale's visit go on sale on Wednesday morning from the club’s ticketing website with the following priority:
Ultimate members: Wednesday 8th March - 10am
Photo: Matchday Images
