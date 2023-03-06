Additional Port Vale Seats at Discounted Prices For Season Ticket Holders

Monday, 6th Mar 2023 12:34

Season ticket holders will be entitled to purchase up to two additional tickets for the home game against Port Vale on Tuesday 18th April at a discounted price.

Seats in all areas of the stadium will be available to season ticket holders at £10 for adults and £5 for seniors aged 65-plus, under-23s and under-19s.

Tickets for Vale's visit go on sale on Wednesday morning from the club’s ticketing website with the following priority:

Ultimate members: Wednesday 8th March - 10am

Silver members: Thursday 9th March - 10am

Gold members: Friday 10th March - 10am

Season ticket holders: Monday 13th March - 10am

General sale: Wednesday 15th March - 10am









Photo: Matchday Images