Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Additional Port Vale Seats at Discounted Prices For Season Ticket Holders
Monday, 6th Mar 2023 12:34

Season ticket holders will be entitled to purchase up to two additional tickets for the home game against Port Vale on Tuesday 18th April at a discounted price.

Seats in all areas of the stadium will be available to season ticket holders at £10 for adults and £5 for seniors aged 65-plus, under-23s and under-19s.

Tickets for Vale's visit go on sale on Wednesday morning from the club’s ticketing website with the following priority:

Ultimate members: Wednesday 8th March - 10am
Silver members: Thursday 9th March - 10am
Gold members: Friday 10th March - 10am
Season ticket holders: Monday 13th March - 10am
General sale: Wednesday 15th March - 10am



Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2023