Luongo Enjoying Time at Town But Not Yet Looking Beyond the End of the Season

Monday, 6th Mar 2023 14:47 Massimo Luongo is looking no further than seeing out his short-term Town contract, which is due to expire in June, rather than adding to speculation about his longer-term future in football. The busy midfielder, who launched his career as a youngster at Tottenham and has also played for Swindon, QPR, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough, was responding to a question on whether he was keen to prolong his stay at Portman Road beyond the summer. He said: “It’s not something I’ve thought about, or spoken to anyone about. It’s just taking it as it comes for now. “In the last few years, I reached a point where I was in the last year of my contract and the more I have thought about it, the more it has stressed me out, so I just need to be here in the moment. “I’m enjoying it, I’m enjoying playing and that’s all I can do. If it happens, it happens, and if it doesn’t then I’ll go and do that somewhere else.” But regardless of his where own future lies, Luongo is confident there are exciting times ahead at the club as they continue to pursue promotion back to the Championship and avoid a fifth successive season in League One. He explained: “The first thing I noticed when I came in was how it was being run and the new infrastructure that has been built from the top down. “They are showing it with the budget they are spending, the quality of player they are bringing in, the manager and the type of manager he is, and the type of staff they are bringing in.

“It’s an ambitious club at the moment and they want to go as far as they can, which is probably why we’re attracting these types of players.” Luongo also believes he has plenty of football left in him, adding: “I think so. I kind of want to play for as long as my body lets me, so hopefully I’ve got a few more years. I think I do. “Where, I don’t know, but I’m going to push it for as long as I can. Now I’m at an older age, I think I’m enjoying my football more than when I was young and I was trying to prove myself and to survive in the game. I’m past that stage now and I can just try to enjoy it, and do what I enjoy doing.” He is uncertain about whether he will be able to extend his international career – 43 caps, six goals – with Australia. “Probably not,” he said. “I think when we got relegated at Sheffield Wednesday it was a case of them not really paying attention to League One and players at that level. “When I moved to Boro, I sort of jumped back on their radar a little bit, but I just couldn’t seem to break into the team. “At this moment, probably not and it’s probably not on my list anyway. I think they’re moving in a younger direction and stuff like that, but that’s fine. I just don’t think they recognise League One as much as they used to.” But what if he helps Town into the Championship and remains on board to play in the second tier next season? “Yes, for sure, and there’s Burg [Cameron Burgess] as well,” he said. “He’s being doing so well and if they’re going to recognise players, especially from a team that plays as well as we do, I think we’d shine in a team that plays good football. If they don’t look at us next year, if we’ve gone up, I don’t think they ever will.” Delighted to be where he is right now, Luongo is also pleased to be lining up alongside Sam Morsy in the middle of the park after years of clashing head-on with the skipper with his former clubs. “I’ve always had good battles with him and it’s nice to be on his team for a change,” he admitted. “Because I’m a player who enjoys contact with the other midfielders, the thing I remember most was being on the floor with him because he was always kicking me or being a bit late for a tackle. “Over the years, I have played with others who have also played with Sam and they have all said how good he is to have in your team. “I can now vouch for that; he is nice to have next to you because he’s always there and he’s mature in his game and his experience always shows. I think we’re well suited, so we’ll see how it goes as we move forward.” Another aspect of the Town side that brings a smile to his face is the fact that they are the highest goalscorers in either of the bottom two tiers, hitting 65 in their 34 league games to date. He added: “The attacking guys have been on fire lately and it can definitely take the pressure of the midfielders, a little bit, to try to score goals and create things. “I think the way we’re set up it’s for the front four to express themselves and the rest of the team to be solid and look to get the ball to them. “They’re doing well at the moment and all contributing in their own way. Also, I think off the ball they press hard and work hard. “We sort of have that substitution after 60 minutes that means any of the players in the starting line-up can give us everything and, if they are tired, they can be replaced with fresh legs. The four who come on are capable of doing just as similar a job.”

Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments