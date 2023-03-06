McKenna Assessing a Few Knocks Ahead of Accrington Clash

Monday, 6th Mar 2023 16:20 Town boss Kieran McKenna says he and his staff are assessing a few players with knocks ahead of Tuesday’s home match against Accrington Stanley, including Leif Davis, who was subbed late on during Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Burton Albion. Davis underwent treatment on the pitch at length before being replaced by Janoi Donacien in the 83rd minute before making his way around the perimeter to the dugouts. Afterwards McKenna said he was hopeful the injury was just a kick rather than anything more serious but says the left-back is still feeling it. “We’ve had a few knocks from the game, which is normal, so we’re just assessing that at the moment,” McKenna told iFollow Ipswich. “Leif obviously being one, he picked up a knock and he’s still a little bit sore. We’ve got a few others in that boat. “But we still have a good amount of time before the game. A smaller group trained today, the rest of the boys are still recovering and we’ll make sure everyone’s ready for Tuesday night.” The Blues manager says the last couple of days have been mainly about recovery from Saturday’s match. “It was quite an intense game, to be fair,” he reflected. “That showed in the numbers as well. The boys worked really hard and we’ve got another game to look forward to. “It’s been about recovering, of course, a few little things to do on the grass, we looked at things on video we could improve from Saturday, but it’s mostly at this stage of the season about freshness and about getting ready to go again on Tuesday.”

Photo: Matchday Images



