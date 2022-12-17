Jackson and Donacien Start Against Stanley

Tuesday, 7th Mar 2023 19:05 Town have made two changes for this evening’s home game against Accrington Stanley with Kayden Jackson and Janoi Donacien coming into the XI. Jackson starts wide on the right with Wes Burns on the bench, while Donacien takes over from Harry Clarke, who is also among the subs, behind him. The Blues are otherwise unchanged from the team which beat Burton Albion 4-0 on Saturday. Stanley make two changes from the team which beat Forest Green at the weekend with Dan Martin and Anthony Mancini coming into the side for Sean McConville, who this afternoon was banned for two matches and fined £750 for abusive and insulting language to a match official following the recent Papa Johns Trophy semi-final tie against Bolton Wanderers, and Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, who is one of only six players on the bench. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Jackson, Morsy (c), Luongo, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Ladapo. Subs: Hladky, Clarke, Humphreys, Burns, Edwards, Harness, Hirst. Accrington: Jensen, Clark, Longelo, Sangare, Rodgers, Pressley, Martin, Gomez Mancini, Quirk, Conneely (c), Fernandes. Subs: Isherwood, Nolan, Butler-Oyediji, Adedoyin, Tharme, Adekoya. Referee: Lee Swabey (Devon).

Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



bluelad7 added 19:08 - Mar 7

COYB 0

JohnTy added 19:16 - Mar 7

Both Jackson and Donacien were signed from Accrington. Pure coincidence?

0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments