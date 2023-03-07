Ipswich Town 1-0 Accrington Stanley - Half-Time

Tuesday, 7th Mar 2023 20:47 Nathan Broadhead’s 12th minute goal has given Town a 1-0 half-time lead against Accrington Stanley at half-time at Portman Road. Town made two changes from the team which beat Burton Albion 4-0 at the weekend with former Accrington man Kayden Jackson and Janoi Donacien both coming into the XI. Jackson started wide on the right with Wes Burns on the bench, while Donacien took over from Harry Clarke, who was also among the subs, behind him. Stanley made two changes from the team which beat Forest Green at the weekend with Dan Martin and Anthony Mancini coming into the side for Sean McConville, who earlier in the afternoon had been banned for two matches and fined £750 for abusive and insulting language to a match official following the recent Papa Johns Trophy semi-final tie against Bolton Wanderers, and Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, who was one of only six players on the bench. There were scruffy moments from both sides in the early stages and on eight, Conor Chaplin hooked a ball down the right for Jackson to chase and visitors’ keeper Lukas Jensen hit his clearance against the Blues wideman, the ball looping well away from goal. And four minutes later, Town took the lead. Massimo Luongo exchanged passes with Broadhead in the centre circle before playing a superb ball in behind Accrington’s high line to Jackson on the right. The forward cut back inch perfectly to Broadhead, who turned his fourth goal in four home games into the net from close range, the goal almost a carbon copy of the one he scored on Saturday. On 14, Anthony Mancini struck Stanley’s first effort of the game from a free-kick but Christian Walton comfortably saved down to his left. Town still weren’t at their fluent best, but in the 20th minute Donacien won the ball when sliding in on Rosaire Longelo deep in his own half, then came off best in a second challenge on the right, this time with Mo Sangare, before continuing down the flank and crossing for Ladapo, who flicked a header which Jensen caught above his head. Accrington were forced into a substitution in the 23rd minute when Longelo was replaced by Jack Nolan having suffered a knock in the tackle with Donacien. A minute later, Ladapo shot low through to Jensen from the edge of the area. Just after the half hour, Chaplin fed in Jackson, who had been Town’s main threat, but this time his cross for Ladapo was cut out. In the 33rd minute, Chaplin drove forward before slipping a pass to Ladapo who poked towards goal but Jensen was able to save. Town weren’t having it all their own way, however, and on 37 there was an uncomfortable moment for Walton when he collided with Town’s third ex-Stanley man, Cameron Burgess, as he punched away a free-kick from deep but the Blues keeper had got enough on it. Burgess became the first Town player to get his name in the book in the 43rd minute for a foul on Mancini, which looked harsh. Town twice came close to adding to their lead in the remaining moments, Davis sending over a brilliant cross from the left which Harvey Rodgers somehow diverted away from Ladapo with the striker appearing certain to score from a few yards out. Moments later, the Blues did have the ball in the net for a second time, Chaplin stroking home what would have been his 20th goal of the season from Jackson’s low ball but with the linesman’s flag raised. Town were worthy of their lead at the break despite not always having been at their best. Jackson’s pace running in behind the Accrington defence on the right had been the Blues’ main threat and might well have led to more than just Broadhead’s excellent goal. Accrington had caused Town a few more problems than most recent opposition but with their late shots their only real chances. The Blues will be confident they can add to their goals in the second half and see out a fourth successive win. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Jackson, Morsy (c), Luongo, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Ladapo. Subs: Hladky, Clarke, Humphreys, Burns, Edwards, Harness, Hirst. Accrington: Jensen, Clark, Longelo (Nolan 23), Sangare, Rodgers, Pressley, Martin, Mancini, Quirk, Conneely (c), Fernandes. Subs: Isherwood, Nolan, Butler-Oyediji, Adedoyin, Tharme, Adekoya. Referee: Lee Swabey (Devon).

Photo: Matchday Images



