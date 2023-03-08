Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Keeper Williamson in Scotland U18s Squad
Wednesday, 8th Mar 2023 09:55

Blues academy keeper Woody Williamson has been named in the Scotland U18s squad for two friendlies in Wales later this month.

First-year scholar Williamson was among the stars of the U18s’ FA Youth Cup run, helping the Blues to a penalty shootout win against Nottingham Forest and then saving a vital spot-kick during the 2-0 victory over Liverpool.

The 16-year-old, who hasn’t previously been capped, has also featured regularly for the U21s this season and has been involved in first-team warm-ups.

The Scots, who are coached by former St Mirren, Aberdeen and Celtic midfielder Billy Stark, face the Welsh on Thursday 23rd March and then again on the following Sunday.

Stark will use the games to assess players ahead of his U19 squad’s European Championships qualifying round in Bulgaria in November. 

Scotland U18s
Cameron Bruce* Queen's Park
Cameron Cooper* Rangers
Jack Dallimore Bolton Wanderers 
Julian Donnery Barwell FC (on loan from Lincoln City)
Johnny Emerson Newcastle United 
Louis Jackson Manchester United
Daniel Kelly Celtic
Jack Kingdon Manchester United
Ethan Laidlaw Hibernian
Dylan Lobban Aberdeen
Benny Jackson Luyeye Celtic
Magnus Mackenzie Celtic
Noah McCann Queen's Park Rangers 
Chris McGinn* Hamilton Academical 
George Morrison Fleetwood Town
Dylan Reid Crystal Palace
Mitchell Robertson Celtic 
Joshua Squires Southampton 
Corey Thomson Celtic 
Bobby Wales Kilmarnock 
Woody Williamson Ipswich Town
Max Woodrock Crewe Alexandria 


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2023