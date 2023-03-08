Players Wanted For MANvFAT Ipswich

MANvFAT Ipswich is looking for more players for their weekly sessions at Portman Road.

MANvFAT football is for men with a BMI of 27.50 or over. Each week you get weighed, then play a 30-minute friendly but competitive seven-a-side match against players of varying sizes and abilities.

Then the scores are updated with your team's success on the scales. Goals are awarded for weekly weight loss, consistent loss over three weeks and hat-tricks for five per cent and 10 per cent losses.

The teams’ scores are then put into a league table, which gets a mention on BBC Radio Suffolk’s Life’s a Pitch on Saturday lunchtimes.

There is also the possibility of playing in 11-a-side games on Sundays as part of a national tournament.

MANvFAT Ipswich is played in the FanZone at Portman Road from 7pm to 9pm on Friday evenings. More details here.





Photos: MANvFAT