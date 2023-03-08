U21s Match Against Birmingham Moves to Playford Road

Wednesday, 8th Mar 2023 15:00 Friday afternoon’s U21s match against Birmingham City will now be played at Playford Road with a 1.30pm kick-off. The match was initially set to take place at Portman Road at 2pm but due to the weather expected late this week it has moved to the training ground to protect the main pitch. The side coached by John McGreal and David Wright is currently eighth in Professional Development League Two South with Birmingham in the same position in PDL2 North.

Photo: Blair Ferguson



bringmeaKuqi added 15:23 - Mar 8

The pitch is starting to look a bit cut up, as it always does at this time of year. Anything we can do to preserve it will be very necessary to squeeze out a marginal gain before the end of the season. Roll on next season when we have our hybrid surface! 0

