Woolfenden: We're Comfortable Playing Out From the Back

Thursday, 9th Mar 2023 18:49 It may cause what supporters perceive to be anxious moments, but Luke Woolfenden has moved to calm fans’ fears and confirm Town’s policy of playing out from the back is set to continue. Manager Kieran McKenna has underlined the importance of his players being capable of performing that way because, exemplified by recent performances, it releases space further forward on the pitch, something upon which the Blues have been adept at cashing in. Former East Bergholt High School pupil Woolfenden said: “Coming through the academy, it was something instilled in me from an early age, from Bryan [Klug] and all the other academy coaches. “If you want to be a footballer you have to be good on the ball – you can’t just be good at heading it and kicking it. If you want to play at a high level, that is.” Asked if there was a danger of nervy moments from the crowd transferring on to the pitch, Woolfenden added: “Not really. Obviously, the objective is to draw the pressure on, so there might be times when the fans think ‘He doesn’t know what he’s doing with it’. “The idea is to get the pressure because there’s no point in passing on time against a team that sits back. If the striker comes to press me, I’ll wait until the last minute then he’s out of the game and we’ll be 10 v nine. Do you know what I mean? “If you’re in the crowd and further away, you don’t see the whole picture and it looks as if it’s closer than you think. Relatively, it’s comfortable most of the time. The gaffer was telling us this morning that we’ve conceded the least number of shots from high pressure moments and we’re all pretty comfortable doing it.” Woolfenden was quick to praise the contribution of January’s new arrivals as Town have won four games in a row ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Bolton.

“I think they’ve all been brilliant, really.” He commented. “Obviously, I think Hirsty [George Hirst] would want more goals but the work he puts in together with his hold-up play has been beneficial to all of us. “It’s the same with Mass [Massimo Luongo]. He’d have wanted more minutes and he’s been unlucky with a few niggles, but everyone can see the quality he has now that he’s playing. “You only need to look at the passes he plays through to the forward lads, but he also does the ugly side of the game, which a few people throughout the leagues probably don’t want to do, really well. “Broady [Nathan Broadhead] has been on fire the last couple of games. I think it took him a game or two to get into how we play and getting into the patterns, but now he’s looking unstoppable and contributing goals and assists, getting better all the time. “There’s also Harry [Clarke]. I almost forgot about him to be fair. Yes, it is good to have him back, not just as a player but also because he’s a great lad and he can play virtually anywhere. We went to school together, maybe not best mates but we were cool. “The last time Harry was here, he was a striker, so I don’ know how he’s ended up as a full-back. But, again, he’s shown what he can bring to the squad and the team. “The whole squad should take credit and the gaffer always says in his interviews that beyond the 11 players on the pitch at any time there are plenty of others in support who put in all the hard graft at training during the week. “Last weekend, for example, Harry played against Burton then Janoi [Donacien] came in against Accrington on Tuesday. It’s the same throughout the side; the gaffer can make changes and it’s seamless the way players can come in and do a job.” Asked about the importance of following a disappointing goalless draw at Bristol Rovers by winning four games in a row against sides in the bottom half of the table, Woolfenden went on: “To be fair, throughout the whole squad we weren’t in much of a panic, although we knew we had to be more clinical when it came to taking chances early doors. “When you don’t get an early goal it allows teams to sit back, slow it down and frustrate you for the whole game. It also makes the crowd get on your back and it becomes that much more difficult. “In the more recent games, we’ve been getting early goals and it has really helped us. Since the 0-0 at Bristol, we’ve not only won four games, we’ve also scored 12 goals and conceded none.” However, despite taking maximum points from their most recent four fixtures, Town still find themselves five points adrift of second-placed Plymouth, as well as leaders Sheffield Wednesday, who also have two games in hand. How much does it frustrate Woolfenden and his colleagues. He said: “To be fair – and I think everyone would say the same – we’ve not really spoken about it. I know it’s a cliché to say we are only focusing on ourselves but that is actually what we do. We don’t really talk about it to be honest – we just do our own thing and whatever will be, will be. “We obviously know that both Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth are picking up wins, regardless of how they play, and it looks as if it’s going to go to the wire in term of who’s going up?” Inspired by stunning goals from both Nathan Broadhead and Kyle Edwards in recent games, Woolfenden was asked who he considered to be Town’s best free-kick taker, and after hesitating for a moment he replied: “In terms of delivery I think you’d have to put Leif [Davis] up there, but it’s a tough one. “I’d never really seen Kyle take one until the other night but it’s hard to separate them. There might be a few surprises in there as well.” Woolfenden has also earned a reputation as a goal-line clearance expert in recent weeks, in particular for the extraordinary one at MK Dons when the home side were repelled several times in the space of a few seconds before Town came away with a valuable three points courtesy of a 1-0 win. Seen to kiss the post against which he fired a clearance, with the ball somehow not crossing the line, he said: “Yes, I make it two in the last three games. Is that right? The one where I hit the ball against the post, I still watch it back and I’m still confused how he missed. I’m thankful that he did, obviously, but it was a mad few seconds for sure.”

Photo: Matchday Images



