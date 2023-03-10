Broadhead's Goal Nominated For EFL Award

Friday, 10th Mar 2023 10:16

Nathan Broadhead’s superb free-kick in the 2-2 home draw with leaders Sheffield Wednesday has been nominated for the EFL Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award for February.

Broadhead’s goal just before half-time brought the Blues back into the match against the Owls with the game at 2-0 and Leif Davis, via another free-kick, levelled just after the break.

The Blues striker, who won the club’s own Goal of the Month award, is up against strikes from Peterborough's Hector Kyprianou, Elliot Bonds of Cheltenham and Lincoln City's Ben House.

Fans can vote for Broadhead’s goal here before 5pm on Monday 13th March.





Photo: Matchday Images