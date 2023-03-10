U21s Match Off

Friday, 10th Mar 2023 11:17 Town’s U21s match against Birmingham City at Playford Road this afternoon has been postponed due to the adverse weather conditions. No new date has yet been set for the game. The Blues, who are coached by John McGreal and David Wright, are currently eighth in Professional Development League Two South with Birmingham in the same position in PDL2 North.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments