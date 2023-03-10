Derby Tickets Sell Out

Friday, 10th Mar 2023 15:12

Town have sold all 3,100 seats for next month’s trip to Pride Park to face Derby County.

No further tickets will be made available to Blues supporters for the Saturday 1st April game against the Rams, who are currently sixth in the League One table, eight points behind Town.

The Blues will be looking to do the double over Derby having beaten them 1-0 at Portman Road earlier in the season.

Coach travel remains on sale here, while tickets for other fixtures are on sale via the club's ticketing website here.





Photo: Matchday Images