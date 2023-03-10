Former Blue Kenlock Joins Shots

Friday, 10th Mar 2023 22:08 Former Blues left-back Myles Kenlock has joined Vanarama National League Aldershot Town having left Barrow in January. The 26-year-old was released by Town last summer, having spent the second half of 2021/22 on loan at Colchester United, and moved to Holker Park in August but made only nine starts and four sub appearances for the League Two club. Shots manager Ross McNeilly is pleased to have signed Kenlock on a deal to the end of the season. “Myles comes with lots of experience in league football,” he told his club’s official website. “He’s a good character and adds depth and quality to to our backline.” Meanwhile, former Blues academy midfielder and coach Liam Manning is close to being named the new boss of Oxford United following Karl Robinson’s recent sacking. Manning, 37, left his previous role as head coach of the MK Dons in December. Elsewhere, former Town midfielder and coach Kieron Dyer has been banned from driving for six months having been stopped by police while using his mobile phone while driving in Norwich Road in April 2022. Dyer admitted the offence but applied for exceptional hardship due to his ongoing liver condition, sclerosing cholangitis, which will eventually require a transplant, but Judge Peter Forster deemed that the required threshold hadn’t been met and issued him with six points for the offence, leading to a ban under the totting-up system, and fines totalling £836. The 44-year-old, who left his role as U21s coach a year ago, told the court he took the call as he thought it related to his health.

Photo: Pagepix



Gforce added 22:51 - Mar 10

Another conference standard player,who played for us for way too long,under the horrendous Evans era. 0

