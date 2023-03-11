Life's a Pitch Live at Lunchtime

Saturday, 11th Mar 2023 09:45

Life’s a Pitch is live at lunchtime (BBC Radio Suffolk, midday to 2pm).

Host Mark Murphy will be joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractor Boy and TWTD's Phil Ham, who will be at Bolton ahead of this afternoon's match.

Will Town beat the Trotters? Will Plymouth slip up against Barnsley? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK.

The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.



Photo: Action Images