Three Changes For Town at Bolton

Saturday, 11th Mar 2023 14:13 Town boss Kieran McKenna has made three changes for this afternoon’s fifth-v-third clash at Bolton Wanderers with Harry Clarke, Wes Burns and George Hirst coming into the side. Clarke takes over on the right of the defence, Burns wide on the right and Hirst as the number nine with Janoi Donacien, Kayden Jackson and Freddie Ladapo dropping to the bench. Midfielder Dominic Ball returns to the squad for the first time since undergoing knee surgery in November. For Bolton, defender Gethin Jones and striker Victor Adeboyejo return to the side, while ex-Norwich frontman Cameron Jerome is among the subs. Bolton: Trafford, Jones, Almeida Santos (c), Charles, Morley, Shoretire, Toal, Bradley, Dempsey, Mbete, Adeboyejo. Subs: Sheehan, Nlundulu, Lee, Kachunga, Thomason, Williams, Jerome. Town: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Luongo, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Ball, Edwards, Harness, Jackson, Ladapo. Referee: Neil Hair (Cambridgeshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



grinch added 14:15 - Mar 11

Donacian should be playing -1

grinch added 14:20 - Mar 11

How does Harness keep in the squad. Aluko should be ghere...Harness been very poor in 2023 not worthy of a spot IMO 0

LegendofthePhoenix added 14:20 - Mar 11

When McKenna gets sacked we'll make sure you're on the shortlist. 1

Bluefish11 added 14:23 - Mar 11

Strongest team possible IMHO 2

ricardo55555 added 14:24 - Mar 11

Trust in McKenna. He has done his homework. Looking forward to the big clash. 2

KMcBlue added 14:26 - Mar 11

Our strongest team! 0

Northstandveteran added 14:27 - Mar 11

Today's match is about whether we have a winning mentality, the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth.



A good chance to show those around us we've got this.



A win would be more than just the three points at squeaky bum time!



Come on Town! 5

Wussinwhiteboots added 14:29 - Mar 11

Gutted that Magilton is not in the line up!! 5

norfolkbluey added 14:30 - Mar 11

Oh dear hope this not a change too many. MCK has been very shrewd recently, just hope he is right again. Bolton are a strong team but we can only hope the changes will unsettle them and not us. Great to see Dom back in the team list COYB -1

Nomore4 added 14:42 - Mar 11

This is our strongest 11 available. And a must win. 0

Ipswichbusiness added 14:58 - Mar 11

I am surprised that Ladapo has been dropped to the bench, but KMc must have his reasons. 1

blues1 added 14:58 - Mar 11

Grinch. Please explain why donacien should b!e playing? Yes, he was better on Tuesday, but hadn't been great thus season. And Clarke the better player. 0

BossMan added 15:01 - Mar 11

That Bee Hive boozer is a shocker. 0

BossMan added 15:01 - Mar 11

TimmyH added 15:05 - Mar 11

Hirst coming back in?...he's been relatively poor since he's been here, rather Ladapo was starting. 0

grinch added 15:05 - Mar 11

Blues 1 Donacian covers for Burns alot and plays round him and also wolfy Burnd below par form mag bd because Clarke does not cover him aswell an Wolfy does not look as assured with Clarke outside. Studied Clarke alot in recent games and he gets caught to often just my opinion 0

