Three Changes For Town at Bolton
Saturday, 11th Mar 2023 14:13
Town boss Kieran McKenna has made three changes for this afternoon’s fifth-v-third clash at Bolton Wanderers with Harry Clarke, Wes Burns and George Hirst coming into the side.
Clarke takes over on the right of the defence, Burns wide on the right and Hirst as the number nine with Janoi Donacien, Kayden Jackson and Freddie Ladapo dropping to the bench.
Midfielder Dominic Ball returns to the squad for the first time since undergoing knee surgery in November.
For Bolton, defender Gethin Jones and striker Victor Adeboyejo return to the side, while ex-Norwich frontman Cameron Jerome is among the subs.
Bolton: Trafford, Jones, Almeida Santos (c), Charles, Morley, Shoretire, Toal, Bradley, Dempsey, Mbete, Adeboyejo. Subs: Sheehan, Nlundulu, Lee, Kachunga, Thomason, Williams, Jerome.
Town: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Luongo, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Ball, Edwards, Harness, Jackson, Ladapo. Referee: Neil Hair (Cambridgeshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
