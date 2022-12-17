Bolton Wanderers 0-1 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Saturday, 11th Mar 2023 15:59 George Hirst’s first league goal for Town has given the Blues a 1-0 half-time lead against Bolton Wanderers at the University of Bolton Stadium. Town boss Kieran McKenna made three changes with Harry Clarke, Wes Burns and Hirst coming into the side. Clarke took over on the right of the defence, Burns wide on the right and Hirst as the number nine with Janoi Donacien, Kayden Jackson and Freddie Ladapo dropping to the bench. Midfielder Dominic Ball returned to the squad for the first time since undergoing knee surgery in November. For Bolton, defender Gethin Jones and striker Victor Adeboyejo were back the side, while ex-Norwich frontman Cameron Jerome was among a subs’ bench which didn’t include a keeper. Leif Davis sent over an opening-minute Town free-kick from the left but home keeper James Trafford claimed. The game got off to a scruffy start from both sides with passes going stray all too often, in part due to the persistent rain and slippery pitch, but with more of the game in the Bolton half than the Blues’. On nine, Chaplin was flagged offside during what was the first real penalty box action.

Two minutes later, an uncharacteristically sloppy pass from Massimo Luongo gifted possession to the home side and Manchester United loanee Shola Shortire looked to play in Dion Charles, but his ball was too long and Christian Walton claimed. Walton was called into his first serious action on 12 when Conor Bradley beat Cameron Burgess on the right and broke into the area, hitting a shot from an angle which the keeper batted behind. The corner caused the Blues a brief moment of panic before the ball was cleared. Broadhead beat a man on the left of the area in the 18th minute but his low cross was bundled behind for the first of two Town corners with the Blues beginning to take charge. On 22, Clarke made a strong run from deep on the right exchanging passes with Chaplin on his way through before hitting a shot which deflected for another flag-kick. Four minutes later, Chaplin shot just wide from the edge of the box after good work on the right from Clarke and Burns. The Blues were on top and creating half-chances, if not yet clear-cut opportunities, while the home fans were becoming increasingly concerned by their side’s passing out from inside their own box with Town’s pressing the cause of the nervousness. Just before the half hour, Aaron Morley, scorer of the Trotters’ goal from the penalty spot in the 1-1 draw at Portman Road earlier in the season, was yellow-carded for protesting about the award of a free-kick for a Ricardo Almeida Santos foul on Hirst. Soon after, Broadhead tricked his way into the area and the ball fell to Chaplin, whose shot was blocked. As the half moved into its final 10 minutes, the Blues broke through Luongo and eventually a Broadhead effort was deflected wide. As the break approached, Bolton started to see more of the ball but with the Blues backline dealing with their threat in relative comfort. And in the 44th minute, the Blues went in front. Burns picked up under-hit pass deep in the Town half on the right, drove forward at pace and sent over a cross which Hirst superbly volleyed right-footed across the keeper and into the corner of the net from the edge of the box. The on-loan Leicester striker’s first league goal for the Blues - his second overall - sent the travelling fans up high at the other end of the ground into raptures. As the half moved into injury time, Luongo was booked for what looked a very good sliding challenge on Shoretire midway inside the Town half but the free-kick came to nothing. The Blues went in deservedly in front at the break having been in charge for most of the half and having created most of the game’s chances - largely down their right flank - with Hirst’s goal was as good as any Town have scored this season. Bolton have had their moments but aside from Bradley’s early effort, Walton hadn’t been forced into a save. Town had taken their time without conceding to 551 minutes. Bolton: Trafford, Jones, Almeida Santos (c), Charles, Morley, Shoretire, Toal, Bradley, Dempsey, Mbete, Adeboyejo. Subs: Sheehan, Nlundulu, Lee, Kachunga, Thomason, Williams, Jerome. Town: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Luongo, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Ball, Edwards, Harness, Jackson, Ladapo. Referee: Neil Hair (Cambridgeshire).

BossMan added 16:04 - Mar 11

Welcome to the club George Hirst. That's just closed the Ladapo or Hirst discusssion 1

BossMan added 16:04 - Mar 11

BossMan added 16:04 - Mar 11

BossMan added 16:05 - Mar 11

BossMan added 16:05 - Mar 11

BossMan added 16:05 - Mar 11

BossMan added 16:05 - Mar 11

BossMan added 16:05 - Mar 11

BossMan added 16:05 - Mar 11

TimmyH added 16:21 - Mar 11

No it hasn't...maybe for this game. 1

ValleyBoyBlue added 16:46 - Mar 11

BossMan you can say that again 1

KMcBlue added 17:02 - Mar 11

Ladapo misses that every time! 0

