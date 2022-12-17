Evatt: Town Deserved to Win

Saturday, 11th Mar 2023 19:02 Bolton manager Ian Evatt admitted Town deserved to beat his side and believes his team’s chances of making the top two are now over. The Trotters are now sixth in the League One table, 11 points behind Plymouth in second, who are now only three points behind the third-placed Blues following their 3-0 defeat at Barnsley. “I think they deserved to win, if I’m honest,” Evatt told The Bolton News. “There weren’t a great number of clear-cut opportunities in the game. We had one with Conor [Bradley] but I thought they managed the game better and were more mature with their performance. “They picked up a lot of second balls, first contacts, and we just looked a bit timid and nervous, especially first half. “The timing of the first goal was just the worst possible, we had comfortable possession, switched the ball and played a negative pass – a sideways pass that was exactly what they were looking for, negative triggers, we went ahead of the ball, they broke and scored with quality. “We spoke at half-time not about being more pragmatic but about asking their defence more questions, playing forward with a bit more quality. “We did that, built momentum, got the penalty, and then missing it changed everything. It sapped and drained the life out of us, the fans and the stadium, and after that moment they’d scored from a set play and that was that. “Over 90 minutes they deserved to win but if that penalty goes in then I think it is a completely different game, I think we can all feel that. “We are disappointed, we’re going through a sticky moment, but we have to stick together. We are still in a good position, which hasn’t really changed today. We have to go again.” Evatt, whose side are away against leaders Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, feels their chances of automatic promotion are now over. “I think that has gone, we’re all realistic here,” he continued. “We are not looking there now, we are just looking to cement ourselves in the play-offs, and we are there at the moment. “It is a difficult league and there have been some strange results today. Who would have envisaged Cheltenham winning 3-0 at Peterborough or Barnsley beating Plymouth 3-0. They are having a really good moment, similar to the one we had a few weeks back. “These football seasons are long and drawn out affairs and you go through sticky spells, which we are in one at the moment. There were parts of that today I didn’t like very much so we need to get back to ourselves and we’ll work very hard this week to try and do that against Sheffield Wednesday.”

NthQldITFC added 19:10 - Mar 11

Good honest assessment. No whinging. Like it. 4

dyersdream added 19:13 - Mar 11

" I think they deserved to win " only 1 team in it most of the game 0

dyersdream added 19:13 - Mar 11

muhrensleftfoot added 19:24 - Mar 11

Well said Evatt. Had you scored the penalty it may have been different but over 90 mins we deserved our win. Wish you luck against Wednesday. They seem to keep winning by small margins and I really don’t think they are any better than us. 1

Umros added 19:30 - Mar 11

Barry knight not even mentioned once, maybe things have moved on. 1

Fat_Boy_Tim added 20:02 - Mar 11

‘ we’re going through a sticky moment, but we have to stick together.’



That should be easy then?! 1

