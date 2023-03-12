Tractor Girls Host Bees Aiming to Go Top

Sunday, 12th Mar 2023 09:10 Ipswich Town Women will go top of the FAWNL Southern Premier Division if they beat London Bees at the AGL Arena this afternoon (KO 2pm). Current leaders Oxford United aren’t in action until Tuesday, when they host MK Dons, giving the Blues a chance to go ahead of them should they defeat the Bees, who are third-bottom of the table and without a win in their last five. Today’s match is Town’s fourth at home in a row, the Blues having won the previous three within eight days and before that their most recent away game at Bridgwater United without conceding in any of those matches and climbing to second in the table. Regarding the 100 per cent week, midfielder Eloise King said: “We went into the week knowing that we’d got three games and we wanted to pick up maximum points and we were able to do that, so we were really pleased. “It’s a difficult league, so if you’re keeping clean sheets, you’re on the right path to go and get three points. That’s really well done to the defence and the goalkeeper as well. We’re really pleased with that.” Does she believe the momentum is with the Blues? “I’d say so. Obviously we’re still chasing. From the beginning of the season we let it go a little bit but we’re striving to get to the top, it will take time but we’re really looking forward to the games ahead.” Last week’s match saw the return of skipper Blue Wilson as an 85th-minute sub having been out of action with an ACL injury since October 2021. “I don’t know if I have the words to describe it,” King said. “She’s a great friend of mine, an asset to the club, a brilliant captain and someone who plays in my position as well, so I’ve looked up to her for a while. She’s a great person, a great leader and we’re so chuffed to have her back.” Town came from behind to beat London Bees 2-1 at The Hive in January and King knows it won’t be an easy match. “The aim is the same as every week, just to get the three points, perform well for the fans because they show up in their numbers. Three points is our main aim. “All games in this league are tight. We can’t go into any game thinking we can just roll over any team, so it will be tight and we’re just looking forward to it.”

Photo: Ross Halls



