Tractor Girls Beat Bees to Go Top
Sunday, 12th Mar 2023 16:11
Ipswich Town Women climbed to the top of FAWNL Southern Premier Division after defeating London Bees 3-0 at the AGL Arena this afternoon.
Freya Godfrey gave the Blues the lead in the 10th minute after seizing on a loose ball following an Anna Grey cross.
Godfrey doubled the Tractor Girls’ lead nine minutes after half-time, then on 83 Sarah Brasero-Carreira made it three having been threaded through by Natasha Thomas to seal a fifth victory on the bounce without conceding including four in a row at the AGL Arena.
The victory sees Town, who were watched by men’s team boss Kieran McKenna, move top of the table ahead of Portsmouth, who beat Plymouth 1-0.
Previous leaders Oxford United, who weren’t in action today but host the MK Dons on Tuesday, drop to third. The Blues are next in action at Crawley Town next Sunday.
Town: Quantrill, Boswell, Wearing, Lafayette, Peskett (Mitchell 74), Horwood (c) (Thomas 65), King, Grey, O’Brien, Brasero-Carreira, Godfrey (Robertson 65). Unused: Meollo, Williams.
Photo: Ross Halls
