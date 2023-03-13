Town Fan to Run 27-Mile Marcus Stewart Marathon

Monday, 13th Mar 2023 13:45 Australia-based Town fan Austin Trafford Vidal-Cocker is running a 27-mile marathon at Portman Road on Sunday 26th March to raise money for Blues legend Marcus Stewart and the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation. Stewart, one of the scorers in the 2000 play-off final as George Burley’s Blues reached the Premier League before netting 19 times in the top flight the following season as Town finished fifth to qualify for Europe, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in September last year and has since taken part in fundraising actitivities for MND charities. Austin, 32, who works as a running and personal trainer, told TWTD that he wants to play his part. “I've got another couple of weeks before I head back to Sydney and listening to Marcus Stewart’s news I wanted to do something that would help the Foundation, inspire others and leave a legacy that could be spoken about for years to come by running the first official 27-mile Marcus Stewart Marathon around the surrounding streets of the stadium,” he said. “In my time away, around three years, Town have experienced new owners and I have transitioned from a backpacker to father, trucker then homeless, yet remaining a proud father with a blue heart tattooed on his arm. “Things are back on track and a couple of marathons and steeplechase medals later I am back on my feet. “Personally I've learnt to love my club even more whilst adopting a very successful local NRL side in Penrith, the mighty Penrith Panthers, who have enjoyed back-to-back titles and a host of World Cup stars who were victorious on their UK trip last year. “The success enjoyed out here has brought up lots of memories of the Wembley triumph some years back. “Seeing the town dotted in green red yellow and black with local residents lining the streets and decorating houses, lawns, bins and lampposts really does make it Panthers’ territory where we are now.



“Ipswich I hope can be covered in blue and white again very soon, not just for promotion but all year round.” Regarding the marathon, Austin, who is originally from Rushmere and whose family remain season ticket holders, added: “The fundraiser I hope can help Marcus his family and those suffering with the effects past, present and future. “Marcus in his time with the club helped contribute to a very special era for so many at Town wearing the number 27 for part of his stay. “Now the Darby Rimmer Foundation could do with our help in support of Marcus and others on their journey. “What better way to do it than running approximately 27 laps of Portman Road, surpassing the traditional 26.2-mile marathon distance and reminding others of the wonderland in the Town that still exists. “I invite others that wish to support me on the day to come down sing that very special song in support or even get some laps in alongside me. “There are many great places and people in this town. I am hoping we can find strength and harmony around it again raising funds together and this may inspire you to do a lap or even surpass the 27 in future events for years to come. “March 2023 the Marcus Stewart marathon was born, as The Beat goes on, there’s only one Marcus Stewart. “Whether others choose to run similar distances, walk or simply find peace and comfort at this happy place it doesn't matter simply hoping to stir up some of the greatness I've seen in Penrith.” Austin, who will be running his marathon from 8am, has a Just Giving page here and a Facebook page giving more details here.

Photo: Matchday Images



