Alexander Extends Cheshunt Loan

Monday, 13th Mar 2023 15:18

Young Blues midfielder Fraser Alexander has extended his loan spell with Vanarama National League South Cheshunt until the end of the season.

Alexander was skippering the Blues’ U21s until making his loan switch to the Ambers in October.

Since then, the 20-year-old has made 24 starts and two sub appearances as the Hertfordshire side have climbed away from the bottom of the table to 21st. He recently scored two goals in two games, his first senior strikes.

Alexander, who joined the Town academy aged eight, made his debut for the Blues as a sub in the 6-0 Papa Johns Trophy victory over Northampton at Portman Road in August.





Photo: TWTD